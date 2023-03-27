JERSEYVILLE — Ashlyn Brown knows her role.

The Jerseyville High junior is a pitcher first.

And a hitter second.

"If I keep the other team from scoring a lot, then I'm doing my job," Brown said. "Hitting is sort of extra."

Brown was near-perfect in her main job Monday afternoon.

The hard-throwing righthander struck out 11 and allowed just five hits to lead the Panthers to a 5-2 win over Bunker Hill in a non-league softball affair at the Synders Sports Complex in western Jerseyville.

Brown was in total control in the circle. She did not walk a batter and reached only four three-ball counts in the snappily played 79-minute affair.

"It felt great," Brown said. "I went in telling myself, 'Just don't throw anything down the middle.' "

She didn't.

Yet Brown wasn't totally pleased with her performance. One of the top hitters on the team, she struck out in all three trips to the plate against Bunker Hill senior ace Lauren Lenihan.

Normally, those whiffs would have bothered her. But she has undergone an attitude change this season.

"If I'm not hitting, it's not a big deal because my teammates are there for that," Brown said. "Pitching is my main thing."

Brown's ability to concentrate was her most impressive attribute, according to Jerseyville coach Chelsey Crnokrak.

"She struggled a little bit at the plate, but she kept her mental toughness in the circle," Crnokrak said. "I saw a lot of maturity there. She could have carried it over to her pitching, but she didn't.

"That was very important for us."

Brown, who took over the No. 1 spot in the rotation in the middle of last season, helped the Panthers improve to 4-1. They have won four in a row by outscoring their opponents 49-13 during the run. Brown (3-1) has fanned 29 batters and walked just four in 18-plus innings.

"When she's throwing like this, it takes a lot of pressure off of our defense," Jerseyville senior outfielder Kari Krueger said. "She did such a great job."

Brown, who is also a volleyball standout, struck out at least one batter in all seven innings. She did not allow a hit in four innings and only one of the runs was earned.

"We're expecting a lot from her," Cronkrak said.

So far Brown has delivered. Even at the plate. She recorded four hits in 10 at-bat prior to Monday's contest.

Krueger triggered a six-hit attack with two singles and a walk. She reached base in all three trips to the plate and scored twice.

A University of Miami-Ohio signee, Krueger got the ball rolling with a first-inning rocket to left field that eluded the outfielder. Krueger circled the bases when the throw to the infield also went awry.

Bunker Hill (2-2) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on singles by Kiersten Carlson and Maya Henfling and a error.

But the hosts charged right back with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.

Junior Emily Collins began the rally started with a bloop single. Krueger was walked intentionally and Taylor Stelbrink got a hit to load the bases. The Panthers then capitalized on a wild pitch and passed ball to take the lead.

Collins pumped the advantage to 4-2 with a ringing triple in the fifth. She eventually scored on another passed ball.

Senior Autumn Heitzman also had a hit for the Panthers, who have rebounded nicely after a 14-5 season-opening loss at Columbia.

"I'm very happy with what we saw," Cronkrak said. "We knew that (Lenihan) was going to be great in the circle and we knew we had to capitalize at every opportunity."

Lenihan, a transfer from Alton Marquette, struck out nine. She fanned 286 batters in 173 innings for the Explorers last season.

"I figured this was going to be a tough opponent," Bunker Hill first-year coach Josie Manar said. "We didn't adjust like I thought we should at the plate. Our hitting could have been better."

Lenihan, who lives in Bunker Hill, decided to spend her senior season with longtime friends from her hometown. Her power and pinpoint control will likely make the Minutemaids a difficult foe.

"So far, they're doing what we want," Manar said. "We'll get better."

Jerseyville 5, Bunker Hill 2