Clark helps Mater Dei rally past rival Breese Central to claim regional crown

BREESE — Audrey Clark wasn't seeing the ball particularly well at the plate Monday.

Actually, the sophomore pitcher and cleanup hitter for the Mater Dei softball team didn't see it at all.

"I normally just close my eyes when I swing," Clark said.

Clark's unorthodox approach at the dish worked to perfection in the championship of the Class 2A Breese Central Regional.

The pitching ace slammed a momentum-changing home run and drove in four runs to help the Knights to a 9-4 win over crosstown rival Breese Central in front of an overflow crowd at Central.

Mater Dei (20-5-1) advanced to face Gillespie (28-3) in the semifinal round of the Gillespie Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gillespie has won 10 in a row.

Clark is normally at her most dangerous in the circle. But this time it was her hitting prowess that snapped the Knights to life after they fell into an early 4-1 hole. They charged back from the second-inning deficit to post eight unanswered runs over a four-inning stretch.

"We never lost our energy," Clark said. "We just stayed in the game and stayed up no matter what was happening."

Clark swears some of her biggest blows this season have come with her eyes closed. She said hitting is not her forte even though she carried a .413 average into the contest.

"There haven't been too many games where my hitting is more important than my pitching," Clark said. "It doesn't happen too often."

That rare occurrence came at the right time as the Knights avenged a 12-9 season-ending loss to Central during last year's postseason tournament.

Mater Dei freshman infielder Avery Wuebbels said Clark likes to downplay her strength at the plate.

"I think she doesn't realize how good a hitter she really is," said Wuebbels, who had three singles and drove in three runs Monday. "She's had a lot of big hits for us."

The biggest one might have come in the third inning. Clark drilled a 3-2 pitch from Central standout Avery Budde over the wall in center for a two-run homer that trimmed the deficit to 4-3.

The long drive served as a major wakeup call.

"After that, we felt like we weren't going to be stopped," Wuebbels said.

Mater Dei scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take control 7-4. Emily Von Hatton started the rally with a leadoff triple. Maddy Huels tied the game with a grounder to second. Katy Huels kept the line moving with a two-out walk and Ella Palm singled. Clark then drilled a two-strike, two-run double into the gap in right center to put her team up 6-4. Wuebbels followed with a run-scoring hit up the middle.

"We gave up four outs in the first two innings and it didn't look good," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "But we cleaned it up and started taking some really quality at-bats and got it done. I'm so proud of them."

Breese Central (17-8) capitalized on some fielding mistakes by the Knights to score three runs in the second on the way to a 4-1 cushion. Mater Dei committed four errors over the first 11 batters faced.

But Clark helped steady the ship offensively following the miscues. Only one of the Cougars' runs was earned.

"I walk people all the time and they don't yell at me," Clark said of fielders. "So they're allowed to make mistakes, too."

Clark also picked up the pace in the circle. She gave up just one hit over the final five innings to improve to 17-2. She also retired the final seven batters she faced.

The Cougars lost five of their final seven games but still exceeded the expectation of coach Kevin Crask.

"I wasn't expecting 17 wins on the season when you lose six seniors," Crask said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.