Collinsville beefs up resume with extra-inning win over Alton Marquette

ALTON — Kandra Butcher was ready.
The Collinsville High senior pitcher couldn't wait to match her skills with those of Alton Marquette sophomore ace Lauren Lenihan.
"There's nothing more fun than facing a great pitcher," Butcher said. "It makes you work hard on your end of the deal."
Butcher was extra amped on Wednesday.
And it showed in the circle.
The talented lefthander turned in one of her finest performances of the season in helping the Kahoks to a 3-2, eight-inning win in the non-league showdown of softball teams with final four aspirations at Gordon Moore Park.
Junior infielder Brylee Anderton drove in the game-winning run with a two-out single to right. She reached out and gently served the ball into the outfield to score Riley Simpson.
Collinsville (14-10) has quietly put together an impressive campaign with quality wins over perennial Southwestern Conference toughie Edwardsville, along with non-league triumphs over Waterloo, Triad, Columbia and Chatham Glenwood.
The triumph over traditional Class 2A power Marquette (18-5) is another gold star on the resume.
"It's always kind of cool to be the underdogs or the team no one is talking about," Butcher said. "We just show up and show out."
The Kahoks, who open postseason play in Class 4A next week, have won five of six.
"This is definitely a confidence boost," Anderton said. "This is an amazing team even if a lot of people don't know too much about us."
Butcher allowed just two runs over eight innings to a team that is averaging 7.8 runs per contest. She shined down the stretch by striking out Abigail Porter with the bases loaded to end the game.
"Just tried to blow it past her," Butcher said. "She's one of those hitters that you have to attack and that's what we did."
Lenihan was brilliant as usual. The Bunker Hill resident gave up just three hits and tied a career-high with 16 strikeouts. She has fanned 243 batters in 147 innings this season. The final run was unearned.
Collinsville senior catcher Riley Doyle slammed a two-run homer in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Marquette, which came into the contest on a 10-game winning streak, battled back with single tallies in the fourth and sixth. Abigail Porter doubled in her sister, Hayley, and Lenihan tied the game with a two-bagger in the sixth.
That set the stage for a nail-biting finish.
Simpson started the winning rally by reaching on a one-out error. Doyle drew a walk to set the stage for Anderton's heroics.
The Explorers rallied with two out in the bottom of the eighth on singles by Hayley Porter and Abby Sullivan. Lenihan, who was 3-for-3, was walked intentionally to load the bases. Butcher then got Abigail Porter looking to end the contest.
"We needed to play a game like this," Marquette veteran coach Dan Wiedman said. "It's not conference, it's not the playoffs, it's just two real good teams. I'd much rather play a game like this that helps prepare us for what's coming up."
The Kahoks, who sported a 7-8 record on May 8, are in position to turn a few heads down the road. Wednesday's triumph solidifies them as a serious threat.
"We have a lot of experienced athletes who play club ball and know what good softball looks like," Collinsville coach Jessica Schmittling said. "They know this is it. They're playing with adrenaline and they're keeping the pressure on, which is just what you want to see at this time of the year."