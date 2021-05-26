Collinsville beefs up resume with extra-inning win over Alton Marquette

The Kahoks, who open postseason play in Class 4A next week, have won five of six.

"This is definitely a confidence boost," Anderton said. "This is an amazing team even if a lot of people don't know too much about us."

Butcher allowed just two runs over eight innings to a team that is averaging 7.8 runs per contest. She shined down the stretch by striking out Abigail Porter with the bases loaded to end the game.

"Just tried to blow it past her," Butcher said. "She's one of those hitters that you have to attack and that's what we did."

Lenihan was brilliant as usual. The Bunker Hill resident gave up just three hits and tied a career-high with 16 strikeouts. She has fanned 243 batters in 147 innings this season. The final run was unearned.

Collinsville senior catcher Riley Doyle slammed a two-run homer in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Marquette, which came into the contest on a 10-game winning streak, battled back with single tallies in the fourth and sixth. Abigail Porter doubled in her sister, Hayley, and Lenihan tied the game with a two-bagger in the sixth.

That set the stage for a nail-biting finish.