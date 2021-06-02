Collinsville takes advantage of opportunities to beat Belleville West in 4A regional semifinal

COLLINSVILLE — When opportunity knocked, the Collinsville bats answered.
The Kahoks scored seven runs off Belleville West errors and cruised to a 11-2 win in the Class 4A regional semifinal softball game Wednesday at the Collinsville Sports Complex.
“Our offense has been strong this year, we just needed to go and use it against them, but we also needed to work on our baserunning and so our baserunning really won out in those clutch situations,” Collinsville coach Jessica Schmittling said.
The Kahoks (17-12) advanced play at Belleville East (21-10), which beat Quincy 5-0 in its semifinal, in the Sectional 8 Regional B final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Collinsville starter Kandra Butcher (14-9) stranded at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth with two successive strikeouts. She retired eight of the final 11 batters she faced.
“At some point you just had to bear down and get the job done and that was one of those times and after that it was a roll from there,” Butcher said.
Both runs Butcher allowed were unearned. She went the distance with five strikeouts, gave up five hits and walked five.
“Just a lot of grit,” Schmittling said. “Just being a senior that's been in a situation like this before, she was ready. She knew that she wanted this game so that it can take us further. She wanted to lead this team and I think that she did that for seven innings today.”
R.J. Simpson scored three runs and Brianna Wellen had an RBI and drove in three more for Collinsville.
The Kahoks took advantage of three West errors to score five in the first inning. Wellen had an RBI double, three more runs scored when Butcher and Katie Bardwell reached on fielding miscues and Amber Gassmann scored on a wild pitch.
“We're just really hungry,” Simpson said. “We've been scouting this girl (West starter Carly Dashner) for the past week and a half, really been getting on the plate and timing us up. We're a really offensive strong team and we just came out and hunted her.”
Brylee Anderton made it 6-0 Collinsville with an RBI single in the second.
The offensive outburst gave Butcher a cushion.
“We had a plan going into it as a pitcher and catcher battery with me and Riley Doyle,” Butcher said. “So, the key was just executing that plan and trusting my defense behind me.”
Wellen scored three more in the third when her bases loaded drive fell after the West center fielder and right fielder had a miscommunication that allowed the ball to drop, making it 9-2 Kahoks.
Bardwell drove in two more with a single in the sixth.
Dashner (2-2) pitched 2 1/3 innings. Just two of the seven runs she allowed were earned.
Payton Todd allowed four runs, two earned, in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Maroons.
“We are usually a pretty solid defensive team and that did not show (Wednesday),” West coach Kassandra Korte-Schaab said. “And good teams take advantage of that.”
West (12-13) scored its two runs on a fielding error by the Kahoks in the third on a Peyton Hilpert grounder.
Belleville East beat Collinsville twice in the regular season, but the only thing that matters now is the next game.
“We think of it as a brand-new season,” Schmittling said. “We just need to stay in that mindset that you can't live in the past, you got to live in the moment and keep pushing forward.”