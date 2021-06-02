Collinsville takes advantage of opportunities to beat Belleville West in 4A regional semifinal

COLLINSVILLE — When opportunity knocked, the Collinsville bats answered.

The Kahoks scored seven runs off Belleville West errors and cruised to a 11-2 win in the Class 4A regional semifinal softball game Wednesday at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

“Our offense has been strong this year, we just needed to go and use it against them, but we also needed to work on our baserunning and so our baserunning really won out in those clutch situations,” Collinsville coach Jessica Schmittling said.

The Kahoks (17-12) advanced play at Belleville East (21-10), which beat Quincy 5-0 in its semifinal, in the Sectional 8 Regional B final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Collinsville starter Kandra Butcher (14-9) stranded at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth with two successive strikeouts. She retired eight of the final 11 batters she faced.

“At some point you just had to bear down and get the job done and that was one of those times and after that it was a roll from there,” Butcher said.

Both runs Butcher allowed were unearned. She went the distance with five strikeouts, gave up five hits and walked five.