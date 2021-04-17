Columbia soars with wood bats to claim crown at Mascoutah event

MASCOUTAH — Columbia High junior outfielder Taylor Holten hit the softball perfectly on the sweet spot.
Her first thought when she made contact on Saturday was a simple one.
"That's about as hard as I can hit it - I'm sure it's going out." Holten reasoned.
Then she quickly realized that the bat in her hand was made of wood - not aluminum alloy, like normal softball sticks.
The long drive landed in the gap and rolled all the way to the wall.
It was a key hit in the Eagles' 7-2 win over Mascoutah in the championship game of the Mascoutah Wooden Bat Softball Classic at Mascoutah High.
The experimental event featured only good old-fashion wooden bats. Each team was given two identical tri-colored bats to use.
The wood seemed to absorb the blow from the ball throughout the three-team, three-game round-robin event.
Instead of the usual long drives and gap shots, the majority of the well-struck balls simply died in the air.
It created a different - yet fun - tournament as the players got to experience a new kind of feel at the plate.
"Every time you made contact, it would sting your hands," explained Mascoutah senior infielder Mikayla Healy, who had two hits in the Indians' 10-2 win over Red Bud in the opening contest.
Explained Red Bud senior infielder Sam Roy, "It felt different, you would feel it in your thumb, which started hurting right after you made contact."
The tournament was the brainchild of Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas. Mascoutah and several other schools have held early-season wood bat baseball tournaments. But this is believed to be the first-ever softball tournament played under those rules.
"The idea was to try something different," Battas said. "It's early in the season, some of the sports are crossing paths. We felt this was worth a try."
The coaches and players from the three teams enjoyed the different atmosphere.
Columbia (2-1) knocked off Red Bud 6-3 in the middle game of the day.
The majority of the 30 runs in the tournament came on line drives and ground balls through the infield. The wood bats put a premium on defense.
"For a fun round-robin, I thought it was a good thing," Columbia coach Brianna Weilbacher said. "The girls looked at it as a challenge. At first, I think they were a little nervous about it. But it turned out really great. It was a fun thing for them to come out and do."
Mascoutah first-year coach Morgan Curry said the tournament presented several new challenges.
"But that's good for a team, especially early in the season," Curry said. "This gets us started in a no-pressure kind of way."
Indians fell to 2-1. Red Bud is 0-2.
Battas plans on making this an annual season-opening affair and said he hopes to add another team and stretch the tournament into a four-school, two-day affair.
There were no home runs in the three games at the hitter-friendly field. Holten recorded one of the hardest-hit balls on the day.
"I thought it was pretty fun," Holten said. "I wouldn't want to do it every day. A few times, my hands shook after I made contact and it hurt for a little while."
Columbia broke open the final tilt with a five-run uprising in the sixth inning. Pitcher Julia Foster snapped a 2-2 tie with a bases-loaded single. Sydney Sanderson followed with a two-run run to set the stage for Holten's two-run double.
Foster tossed six successive shutout innings after giving up two runs in the opening frame.
"It's good to win anytime you play," said Weilbacher, a former standout at Iowa State University. "All week long we've been working to have quality at-bats and understand what that means. Today, that work paid off in a lot of situations."