Columbia soars with wood bats to claim title at Mascoutah event

Explained Red Bud senior infielder Sam Roy, "It felt different, you would feel it in your thumb, which started hurting right after you made contact."

The tournament was the brainchild of Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas. Mascoutah and several other schools have held early-season wood bat baseball tournaments. But this is believed to be the first-ever softball tournament played under those rules.

"The idea was to try something different," Battas said. "It's early in the season, some of the sports are crossing paths. We felt this was worth a try."

The coaches and players from the three teams enjoyed the different atmosphere.

Columbia (2-1) knocked off Red Bud 6-3 in the middle game of the day.

The majority of the 30 runs in the tournament came on line drives and ground balls through the infield. The wood bats put a premium on defense.

"For a fun round-robin, I thought it was a good thing," Columbia coach Courtney Weilbacher said. "The girls looked at it as a challenge. At first, I think they were a little nervous about it. But it turned out really great. It was a fun thing for them to come out and do."