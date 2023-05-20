ROXANA — Elle van Breusegen received a jolt of confidence with each foul ball.

The Columbia High sophomore outfielder finally won her 10-pitch battle with a ringing leadoff single in the fifth inning of the Class 1A Roxana Regional softball championship Saturday morning.

"The deeper you get in the count, it's more than likely that the pitcher will throw you your favorite pitch," van Breusegen said.

That philosophy worked perfectly.

Van Breusegen kick-started a three-run uprising that broke a scoreless tie and propelled the Eagles to a 5-0 win over Mater Dei in the contest at Roxana City Park.

Columbia (18-11), which has won five in a row, will face Flora (17-8) in a Freeburg Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Freeburg High.

The Eagles used a series of patient at-bats to take control of the well-pitched affair.

And van Breusegen led the way by wearing down Mater Dei ace Audrey Clark at the perfect time.

"That was wild," Columbia senior outfield Julia Foster said. "That's just what she does."

Foster added three hits, including a solo home run, to a 12-hit attack. Junior Jaylyn Brister also had three hits and a solo round tripper. Van Breusegen and sophomore Harlie Rainbolt added two hits each.

Sophomore southpaw Paige Froess twirled a nifty five-hit shutout. She fanned eight and walked just one batter, which came with two out in the seventh.

"We did a lot of things right," Columbia coach Brianna Weilbacher said.

Van Breusegen turned in the biggest plate appearance of the afternoon.

The diminutive leadoff hitter fouled off five successive two-strike pitches before unloading a line drive hit. She immediately stole second and came around with the first run of the game on a line drive hit over first base by Brister. Karsen Jany followed with a single and Foster drilled a double into the gap in right-center for a 2-0 lead. Rainbolt capped off the uprising with an RBI hit.

That was more than enough support for Froess, who improved to 9-2 with one of her finest efforts of the season.

"I didn't feel as fast as normal," Froess said. "Hitting the spots is more important than speed and I think I did a good job of that."

Froess, who puts a deadly spin on the ball, retired 14 successive hitters from the first to fifth innings.

Brister pumped the lead to 4-0 with her team-best seventh homer run in the sixth inning. She leads the club with 38 RBI.

Foster capped off her strong effort with a line-drive dinger in the seventh.

The Eagles avenged an 11-1 loss to Mater Dei in Columbia on March 22.

Foster said this is an entirely different team than the one that lost by 10 runs just 59 days ago.

"Playing at the beginning of the season is totally different than playing at the end of the season," Foster said. "Those (early) losses don't determine what we do as a team."

Weilbacher, a former standout at Iowa State University, agreed: "You can't judge a team by what happens in the first month of the season. Where you really see what you've got is in the postseason.

Columbia has won eight of its last nine games.

"The girls came out with a plan, they executed that plan and they stuck to the plan," Weilbacher said.

Mater Dei was never able to get going against Columbia. Sisters Maddy Huels and Katy Huels had one hit each.

"We've been jumping on people early and that didn't happen today," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "The longer it goes, the tougher it gets."

Class 2A Roxana Regional, final: Columbia 5, Mater Dei 0