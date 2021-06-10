Crunch Time Kelly helps Highland knock off Waterloo to claim first super-sectional berth

"She can hit, I just can't find a (regular) spot for her," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "When I finally got her in she got a double. Then another double. And she was squaring up everything, too."

With Highland nursing a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh, Nicholls called upon Fuller with runners on second and third and no one out.

She promptly laced the second pitch from Waterloo starter Ashley Steinhardt up the middle to push the lead to 3-0.

"My teammates helped me, they told me where she was throwing and what to expect," Fuller said. "They said she threw basically up the middle or inside and I just waited for the right one."

Fuller wasn't the only new-found heroine in this contest. Junior outfielder/designated player Breanna Habermehl made a nifty running catch of a sinking line drive off the bat of Waterloo's Taylor Wilson with two on base to end the fifth inning. Habermehl took a calculated gamble and simply outran the ball. Waterloo (17-11) would have grabbed a 2-1 lead had she come up empty.

"I was kind of scared because something got into my eye for a second," Habermehl said. "It went blurry for a second. But I just kept going hard."