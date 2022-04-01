Davis rallies Waterloo past rival Columbia in battle of neighbors

WATERLOO — Matt Mason kept his mouth shut.

The Waterloo High softball coach knew it was time for silence after the Bulldogs suffered a potentially dangerous late-game meltdown in Friday's contest against neighboring rival Columbia.

"I bit my tongue," Mason said. "Anything I was going to say at that point wasn't going to help."

That quiet approach worked perfectly.

Waterloo rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to knock off Columbia 9-5 in a battle of traditional toughies separated by just eight miles.

Senior shortstop Maddie Davis broke a 5-5 tie with three-run, bases-loaded triple to send the Bulldogs to their third successive win after a season-opening loss to Belleville East.

Waterloo methodically built up a 5-0 lead behind sophomore flamethrower Mia Miller, who finished with 14 strikeouts and no walks.

But the Eagles (3-2) woke up with two outs in the sixth, pounding three successive hits off Davis, who was in total command through 5 2/3 innings.

Rather than bark at his team after the Columbia outburst, which was aided by a defensive miscue, Mason let his players do the talking.

"Sometimes we need a little (scolding) and sometimes we don't," said Davis, who finished with four RBI. "This time, we knew the mistakes we made and we knew we had to forget about them and get going again."

Davis handled both chores.

In addition to the biggest hit of the game, she got her team rolling again with a mild fire-up speech.

"Maddie always knows what to say," Miller noted. "She just has a way of boosting everyone's confidence."

The Bulldogs got right back on track after wasting the five-run cushion.

Maddie Gummersheimer reached on an error and Lyndsey Marquardt and Kate Lindhorst followed with singles to load the bases. Davis then cleared the bags with a long drive to the wall in right field.

Davis, who leads the team with eight RBI, made sure there was no negativity in the dugout after the Eagles' big explosion.

"It's about getting the girls back up and on fire again," Davis said. "I had to get everybody back into the game."

Miller was near-perfect expect for a short stretch in the sixth. She had allowed just two hits and struck out 11 through the first 5 2/3 innings.

"I missed a few spots and then I started letting it get into my head," Miller said. "I got back zoning in and that was the difference.

Miller struck out two in the final frame to improve to 3-1. She has fanned 35 with just two walks in three starts this season.

Karsen Jany, Kaitlyn Bearley and Jaylyn Brister helped Columbia get back into the game with key hits. The Eagles put six successive batters on base. Ella Riley brought her team to within 5-4 with a double before Meredith Riedel tied the contest with a hit to right.

"Every single one of our players could have done that in any of the six innings," Columbia coach Brianna Weilbacher said. "We just weren't able to find it as quickly as we needed to."

Davis led a 10-hit attack with a 3-for-4 performance. Bethanie Ahne and Emma Day also chipped in with huge hits. Ahne drove in a run in the first. Lindhorst pushed the advantage to 2-0 in the second before Davis pumped the lead to three with her second hit in as many innings.

"We just have to keep away from those bad innings," Davis said.

The Bulldogs carry high hopes into this campaign after ending last year with a 3-0 loss to eventual state champion Highland in postseason play.

Waterloo snapped a four-game losing streak against Columbia, which has won 20 of 24 games between the teams since April 22, 2000.

"I think we'll be all right," Miller said. "We can do good things if we put our minds to it."

