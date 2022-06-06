Defending 3A champ Highland falls one victory short of return to state tournament

DECATUR, Ill. — The Highland softball team knew it would take a special pitching performance to end its reign as the Class 3A state champion.

Mahomet-Seymour right-handed pitcher Karley Yergler certainly delivered one Monday.

Yergler handcuffed the Highland bats, striking out 13 in Mahomet-Seymour’s 4-1 victory Monday in the Class 3A Millikin University Super-Sectional at Workman Family Softball Field.

“She was,” Highland senior center fielder Emma Strubinger said, “pretty special.”

Highland (22-10) had averaged 4.1 runs during a seven-game winning streak, including four postseason games. Only four times this season did it fail to score multiple runs in a contest.

In 80 minutes, Yergler rolled through the Highland lineup.

“Stud,” Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. “She has D-1 material written all over her.”

For now, Yergler is going the junior-college route after signing with Champaign-based Parkland College. Nicholls’ words, though, aptly described her performance.

Yergler surrendered four hits, walked one and recorded at least two strikeouts in each of the first five innings. Her 13th and final strikeout sent Mahomet-Seymour (27-5) into the Class 3A state tournament for the first time.

In the state semifinals, Mahomet-Seymour will play Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep (28-8-1) at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Through five postseason outings covering 33 innings, Yergler has 56 strikeouts.

“She was throwing good pitches from the get-go,” Mahomet-Seymour coach James Heinold said. “She was hitting her spots. She was on.”

Yergler and Highland sophomore righty Sophia Donoho matched zeroes through the first two innings. With two outs in the top of the third, Yergler stepped to the plate with a runner on first.

One pitch later, Yergler belted a Donoho offering deep over the left-field fence for a 2-0 lead. The ball on her home run actually cleared the stadium, landing in a parking lot beyond the wall.

“Right off the bat, I knew it was a good hit,” Yergler said. “I was surprised with how far it went.”

Highland tried to shake her confidence in the bottom half of the frame, getting a walk from Abby Schultz and a Maci Miles single to put two runners on base with two outs. Yergler promptly struck out Bre Habermehl, ending the threat.

With one out in the fourth, Maddie Trauernicht was thrown out on a close play trying to stretch a single into a double. That was Highland’s last baserunner until the seventh.

In between, Mahomet-Seymour doubled its lead on Maddie Logsdon’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

“That’s a big hill to climb,” Nicholls said.

Highland, though, ended the shutout when Strubinger’s one-out seventh-inning double scored Alex Schultz from second. Yergler, facing her second threat on the day, retired the next two batters.

“I knew we would compete,” Nicholls said. “It was a matter of putting balls in play to go our way. We didn’t put enough balls in play. We had a hard time squaring balls up and putting them in play.”

The loss was only Highland’s second in 18 game. It also snapped its 11-game postseason winning streak.

The streaks were special. So was the pitching performance that ended both.

“It’s pretty bittersweet,” Strubinger said. “We’re glad we made it this far. We really didn’t know what to expect coming into this season since we (graduated all-state pitcher) Sam Miener. We got so close that we could taste state.

“This leaves a sour taste in our mouths.”