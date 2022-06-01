Donoho, Habermehl lead Highland past Mount Vernon in 3A sectional semifinal

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Breanna Habermehl finally got the go-ahead.

The Highland High senior infielder tried twice to get a bunt down in the first inning of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional semifinal softball game Wednesday.

Both times she didn't execute the bunt, so coach Glenn Nicholls decided to let her hit away.

Wise move.

Habermehl smashed the fifth pitch of the game over the wall in center field to kick-start the Bulldogs to a 7-1 win over Mount Vernon at Rotary Park.

Highland (21-9), the defending state champion, has won 16 of its last 17 games and will face Marion (28-8) in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs' two-run, first-inning outburst was more than enough for sophomore pitcher Sophia Donoho, who gave up just three hits. She retired 20 of the last 21 batters and was in total cruise control after surrendering hits to two of the first three batters.

"It was a pretty good rhythm" Donoho said.

Habermehl drilled her third round-tripper of the season at the most opportune time. She also realized the entire complexion of the game changed because she failed to get the bunt down.

"After not bunting, I was just trying to make contact," Habermehl said. "I had to clear my mind, forget about it and start over."

Nicholls was all but certain Habermehl would be able to move over leadoff hitter Maci Miles, who began the contest with an infield single.

"She's in the two hole because she can get the bunt down," Nicholls said. "But she also hits the ball hard. She's a senior, she's put four years in the program. That (home run) was pretty cool to see."

Habermehl's blast seemed to ignite the Bulldogs, who turned in one of their best efforts of the season.

"To jump on them for two runs out of the gate, it was definitely a big moment in the game," Nicholls said.

The Bulldogs' offense followed Habermehl's example by spraying nine more hits to the various corners of the spacious park. Junior Madalyn Trauernicht drove in a pair of runs with an infield ground out in the third and a run-scoring single in the fifth. Maggie Grohmann reached base three times and Sophie Parkerson added two hits.

Senior Emma Strubinger turned in a pair of web gems in the outfield to keep the Rams (18-13) in check.

Donoho continued an amazing run by striking out nine. She improved to 17-7 and has allowed just one earned run in her last four starts covering 26 innings.

"I have confidence in the defense behind me," Donoho said. "So I just throw."

Highland dropped a 2-1 decision to Mount Vernon on May 16, its last loss. Rams senior pitcher Jacie Dees held the Bulldogs in check 15 days ago but didn't get out of the fifth inning this time around.

"It's definitely harder to pitch against teams once they've already seen you," Dees said. "They just brought it (Wednesday). They hit their pitches and not what I was wanting them to hit."

The Bulldogs have done a complete about face after a 5-8 start to the season. They have appeared razor sharp in outscoring their opponents 25-4 during a current six-game winning streak.

"We hit a slump and we just lost confidence," Donoho said. "Once we started getting back in a groove, it was like, 'OK, we've got this.' "

Explained Habermehl, "We're the same team, but once we started winning games we were more positive."

Nicholls predicted the early-game outburst Wednesday. When asked if the Bulldogs were the home team before the contest, he calmly replied, "We'll be scoring first."

"I wasn't joking," Nicholls said.

He has also noticed a major change in his squad.

"Now when they walk on the field, they are ready," Nicholls said. "They feel as though they can beat anybody, any place, anytime, anywhere. That's kind of what we've been living by."

