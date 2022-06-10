Edwardsville comes up just short in state semifinal loss to St. Charles North

PEORIA, Ill. — Ryleigh Owens figures the odds finally caught up with her Edwardsville High softball team Friday night.

"You can't come out on the right side of every game," said the senior pitcher.

St. Charles North capitalized on a throwing error to push across a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning to post a 2-0 win over Edwardsville in a Class 4A state semifinal at Louisville Slugger Softball Complex.

The Tigers (32-4) will face Barrington (33-6) in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Edwardsville, making its first state appearance since 2009, had several scoring chances, but simply could not come up with the key hit at the right time.

"There were a lot of opportunities for us," junior outfielder Zoie Boyd said. "We had chances, but we couldn't put the ball in play when we needed to."

The Tigers got the leadoff hitter on base four times, in the second through fifth innings.

Edwardsville was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

"Up until this point, we've come through with that hit at key times," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said.

Owens matched the St. Charles North pitching tandem of Ava Goettel and Paige Murray pitch-for-pitch. Owens gave up just four hits in falling to 19-2.

Sydney Lawrence had two of the Tigers' three hits, including leadoff singles in the second and fourth innings.

The Tigers' biggest chance came in the fifth. Boyd ripped a leadoff single and promptly stole second. Seconds later, she scampered to third when she saw that the third baseman had left the bag unoccupied.

But Boyd was called out for leaving the base early. The umpires huddled for almost two minutes before making the call.

"Zoie did what I told her to do, it's on me," Blade said. "Do I agree with the call? I do not. (The umpires) interpret the rule different than I do."

Instead of Boyd being on second, or third, with no one out, the call doused a potential rally.

But Blade offered no excuses.

"Obviously, it cost us," Blade said. "But we had opportunities. That play did not determine the game."

St. Charles North (26-4) rallied in the sixth by putting two of its first three runners on base. With Stars on second and third and one out, Owens cleanly fielded a comebacker to the circle off the bat Julia Larson. But Owens threw wildly to the plate allowing Margo Geary to score from third.

"Ryleigh makes that play 99% of the time," Blade said. "But that's how the game goes, especially at this level. It goes quick."

Larson scampered home from third one batter later after the plate was left unattended.

"All the (Edwardsville) girls were walking back to the pitcher's mound and I saw none of them were paying attention, they were still focused on the last play," said Larson, who is headed to Illinois State University. "I waited until they were further away, then I took off."

The Tigers were making their third final four appearance to go along with berths in 2009 and 2007. Blade felt this team had the ability to grab the first championship in program history.

"It's a tough loss," Blade said. "They had a great season, they still need to hold their heads up. They're disappointed. Which they should be because they put it on the line day-and-and-day out."

St. Charles North will face Chicago Marist (31-5-1) in the championship game 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

