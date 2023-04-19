EDWARDSVILLE — Avery Hamilton was apprehensive at first.

The Edwardsville High senior pitcher and infielder allowed her father Drew to select her walkup song when she was a freshman.

Dad selected the hard-driving classic "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC.

"He picked it, I didn't," Hamilton said. "But it works for me. So I wasn't about to change it."

Hamilton has ridden the 1990 tune to an impressive two-plus seasons at Edwardsville.

She continued a stellar career Wednesday by helping the Tigers to a 6-3 win over Hardin Calhoun in a non-league affair at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville (13-2) won for the seventh time in the last eight games.

The Tigers pounced on a host of mistakes by the Warriors (12-5) in a battle of teams with serious final four aspirations.

Hamilton, normally the Tigers pitching ace, started in the field but came on to quell a late rally by recording a five-pitch save.

"It wasn't pretty, but we found a way to get it done," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "Putting the ball in play was big for us."

Hamilton, who is 8-2 with a 1.82 ERA, displayed that "put the ball in the play" mantra with a ground ball to the shortstop in the middle of a three-run go-ahead uprising in the fifth inning.

Edwardsville took advantage of four Calhoun errors to push across four unearned runs.

The Warriors outhit the hosts 13-4 and had at least two runners on base in five of seven frames.

"We're a young team, everyone out there on the field (Wednesday) will return next year," Calhoun coach Ann Gilman said. "We did a great job offensively. If we would have just pieced a few more hits together here and there, the score (would have been different)."

Calhoun is a Class 1A school with a rich history. It won state championships in 2015 and 2016 and placed fourth in 2019.

Edwardsville, a larger 4A school, finished third in the state last spring.

The Warriors schedule bigger opponents on a regular basis, which is why Gilman was not too disappointed in the loss.

Grace Ballard, Audrey Gilman, Kiera Sievers and Haylee Armbruster had two hits each in a losing cause.

Sophomore hurler Audrey Gilman struck out 10 and allowed just two earned runs. Another in a series of pitching standouts to come from Calhoun County, Gilman has fanned 170 batters in 82-plus innings this season.

"Our hitters did a pretty good job, especially against a kid that throws a ton of strikeouts," Happe said.

Edwardsville junior Graham Cobb-Gulledge recorded one of the hardest hit balls of the afternoon. Her one-out single to right field started the winning rally and broke of a string 11 successive outs recorded by Audrey Gilman.

"In the first two at-bats, my timing was off and my swing path was a little choppy," Cobb-Gulledge said. "I started focusing on being short and getting to the ball quicker."

The next three Tigers hitters reached base without getting a hit. A missed third strike, a botched rundown between third and home and an infield bobble helped Edwardsville break a 2-all tie with three unearned runs.

"It was enough to win," said Hamilton, who will continue her career at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Hamilton is not necessarily a classic rock fan. Yet she and her father still listen to the pounding tune by the Australian rockers on a regular basis in the car before and after games.

"Stick with what works," Hamilton said.

Tigers sophomore pitcher Riley Nelson went 6 2/3 innings to improve to 4-0. Zoie Boyd added a single to the winning attack. She reached base twice.

"We definitely need to work on some things," Hamilton said. "But, we're still confident we can make it pretty far."

Hardin Calhoun began a stretch of games against larger schools. It will face O'Fallon, Jerseyville and Gillespie down the road.

"It's the best way to get better," Ann Gilman said.

Edwardsville 6, Hardin Calhoun 3