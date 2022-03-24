Ella Palm, senior, Mater Dei

Hit .421 with a slugging percentage of .947 last season. Had six home runs and 23 RBI, both second on the team. Drove in five runs in a 10-5 win over Alton on May 13. Recorded eight multi-hit games and closed the season with a 3-for-6 effort in a 12-9 loss to crosstown rival Breese Central. A John A. Logan recruit, Palm also drove in two runs or more eight times.