Ella Palm, senior, Mater Dei

Ella Palm, Mater Dei

Ella Palm, Mater Dei softball

Hit .421 with a slugging percentage of .947 last season. Had six home runs and 23 RBI, both second on the team. Drove in five runs in a 10-5 win over Alton on May 13. Recorded eight multi-hit games and closed the season with a 3-for-6 effort in a 12-9 loss to crosstown rival Breese Central. A John A. Logan recruit, Palm also drove in two runs or more eight times.

