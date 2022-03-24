Ella Palm, senior, Mater Dei

Hit .421 with a slugging percentage of .947 last season. Had six home runs and 23 RBI, both second on the team. Drove in five runs in a 10-5 win over Alton on May 13. Recorded eight multi-hit games and closed the season with a 3-for-6 effort in a 12-9 loss to crosstown rival Breese Central. A John A. Logan recruit, Palm also drove in two runs or more eight times.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today