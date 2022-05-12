Emotional Belleville East knocks off rival Edwardsville in SWC showdown

EDWARDSVILLE — Belleville East senior Aileen Walker had no fear when teammate Maddi Rodriguez was by her side.

The two were inseparable, both on and off the softball diamond.

Walker started at second base last season and Rodriguez played first — about 10 feet apart. In the dugout, Walker enjoyed watching Rodriguez and her infectious personality.

"She was always yelling, getting everyone fired up," Walker said "It was fun just to be next to her when she was doing that."

Off the field, the two hung out on a regular basis, especially during the COVID-19 period when friends were normally pulled apart by the pandemic.

That tight bond ended in February when Rodriguez was killed in a single car accident.

The death shook the entire school to its core, especially the softball team, for which Rodriguez excelled. She hit .352 with 16 RBI last season for a team that reached a 4A sectional final.

The Lancers have dedicated this season to their fallen teammate.

On Thursday, they downed rival Edwardsville 9-1 in one of their finest efforts of the season.

Walker, now a pitcher, tossed a complete-game five-hitter. She also drove in three runs. Her two-run single in the fifth broke a 1-1 tie and sent the visitors on their way.

"This was a big win, for Maddi, for everyone," East senior catcher Lily Mentzer said.

The Lancers have Rodriguez's jersey, with her No. 45, hanging in their dugout at every contest. She is on the minds of the players from first pitch to last out — and beyond.

"I think more about her when I'm out there playing," Mentzer said. "When I'm back there by myself, I can't help but think about her a lot."

East (24-8, 9-1) won for the 11th time in the last 13 games.

The Lancers will be able to at least share the league crown with the Tigers (21-2, 10-1) if they can win their final two league contests against O'Fallon and Belleville West next week.

Edwardsville had a 21-game winning streak snapped, its longest run since the 2010 team captured its first 22 games of the season.

But this win was extra meaningful for East, which had lost 17 in a row to perennial power Edwardsville from April 10, 2014, to April 27, 2021.

Now the Lancers have won three of the last four between the rivals.

Walker said she felt like Rodriguez was by her side again as she mowed down the Tigers, allowing just three baserunners after surrendering a solo homer to Emily Wolff in the fourth inning.

"Maddi is really with us all the time," East veteran coach Natalie Peters said. "She just had such a personality. She was the person on our team that kept everybody loose. If we got down, she'd say, 'This is no big deal, we've got this.' I'm just so proud of our team because this has not been easy."

Rodriguez's presence is everywhere, both physically and spiritually. East coaches wear t-shirts with her No. 45. Players don assorted wristbands and other personal reminders.

"She's always going to be with us, no matter what we do," Walker said. "Off the field too. She was such a great friend."

Rodriguez's mom, Susan, still attends East's games, having missed only one contest this season. She knows her daughter would want her there to support the team.

"I've known most of these girls since they were 5 and 6 years old," Susan said. "We're still one family and one I'm proud to support. They were there for me — and of course I want to be there for them."

Susan said her daughter would be over the moon with glee watching the Lancers knock off Edwardsville.

"She was always trying to pump up her team," Susan said. "She was excited to play every single game."

The softball community has rallied around the Lancers during this trying time. The Edwardsville program presented a check to the Maddi Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fund after the game.

"It's tough, but it makes you realize there are things like this that are so much bigger than the game," Tigers veteran coach Lori Blade said.

A good majority of the Lancers' opponents have honored Rodriguez throughout the regular season in one form or another. Most SWC opponents have her No. 45 emblazoned in the outfield wall. The letters LLM — Long Live Maddi — highlighted the left field wall at Edwardsville on Thursday.

Mascoutah, Marion, O'Fallon, Red Bud, Collinsville, Murphysboro and Rock Island are among the schools that chipped in with either cash donations or on-site mementos. Rodriguez was even honored by a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, when East played a few games there in late April.

"It's great that everyone is helping us remember her," Walker said.

There are times when Walker feels depressed and sad over the loss of her good friend.

But then she realizes that Rodriguez would not want any tears shed on her behalf.

"She'd just want us to keep playing the best that we can," Walker said. "I think we're doing that and we're doing it for her."

