Freeburg blanks Pinckneyville, reaches state tournament for first time in 37 years

JOHNSTON CITY — Lizzy Ludwig knew the exact spot.

The Freeburg High senior pitcher glanced out to right field Monday afternoon and the painful memories came rushing back.

"That's where we sat last year after losing," Ludwig said. "We were crying, we were sad and we told ourselves it wasn't going to happen again."

It didn't.

The Midgets put the flashback in their rearview mirror by knocking off Pinckneyville 3-0 in the Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional at the Johnston City Athletic Complex.

Freeburg (32-1), which won its school-record 31st successive game, will make its first state final four appearance since 1985 when the team won the Class A state championship with a 27-0 mark.

Ludwig and her teammates also erased the memory of a 3-1 loss to Massac County in last year's elite eight contest at the same Williamson County location.

"We were in the same dugout, like last year," explained junior infielder Maleah Blomenkamp.

But the result was vastly different.

Freeburg pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed in the 99-mnute affair.

"Before the game, we talked about what happened last year and the adjustments we had to make," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. "We were determined to take advantage of our second opportunity here."

The Midgets were crushed by last year's loss. They carried a 12-game winning streak into the game and felt a state berth was in the offing.

Yet the wheels fell off at the worst time and the players had to sit on the loss for 349 days.

Not anymore.

"We wanted it last year and it didn't happen," said junior slugger Nicole Edmiaston, who had three of her team's six hits. "This time it did."

Ludwig turned in a solid performance allowing just two hits in extending her scoreless streak to 18 innings. She struck out eight and walked two.

Just 23 days earlier, she tossed a perfect game in a 2-0 win over Pinckneyville.

This time the Panthers (21-15) were ready. Yet they still couldn't push across a run.

"We knew that she has that sharp curveball and she has a tremendous changeup," Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt said. "We just worked on it the last few days. I tried to throw my curveball as best as possible and we had the pitching machine ramped up.

Sometimes the pitcher is just better than you - and she was today."

The Panthers coaxed a pair of walks from Ludwig, just her sixth and seventh free passes over 106 innings this season. They put a pair of runners on in the third, but could not convert thanks to a nice defensive stab by third sacker Sam Roulanaitis.

"The defense is always there for me," Ludwig said. "Always. It gives me the feeling that I don't have to strike everyone out."

Freeburg shortstop Lindsey Muskopf also turned in a web gem, racing into the hole to snare a hard-hit ball before throwing out Zoey Kellerman to begin the fourth inning.

Edmiaston, who carried a .621 batting average into the contest, drove in the first run of the game with a single to score Blomenkamp in the opening frame.

Bailey Stambaugh recorded the biggest blow of the game in the fourth. Her triple down the left-field line pushed the lead to 2-0 and gave Ludwig some breathing room. Blomenkamp then drew a bases-loaded walk to add another run.

Ludwig took over from there retiring the last 11 batters in order to improve her record to 17-1.

The Midgets have been on fire after a loss to Highland on March 21. The 69-day winning streak includes 15 shutouts and 21 wins by 10 runs or more.

Ludwig says the players are riding a wave of momentum heading up to Peoria. Freeburg will face Tolono Unity (26-8) in a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason," Ludwig said. "We weren't meant to go to state last year which makes this even sweeter."

