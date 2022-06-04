Freeburg falls short of Class 2A title after losing 11-inning thriller to Rockridge

PEORIA — Freeburg High softball coach Becky Mueth stood in shallow left field Saturday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex with the team's players circled around her.

The fourth-year Midgets coach planned to have a different conversation, but instead she fought back tears.

“While second place doesn’t feel as good as first place right now, they still left their legacy on this program,” Mueth said.

Mueth’s message came shortly after Taylor Ridge Rockridge came away with a 5-4 win in 11 innings to repeat as Class 2A state champions.

The Rockets (35-0) overcame a 4-0 deficit in the third inning and became the first team in Illinois history to post successive undefeated seasons.

The longest state championship softball game in Illinois High School Association history began with as much energy as it finished.

Freeburg starter Lizzy Ludwig was magnificent in the circle. The University of Kansas signee struck went the distance for the Midgets (33-2) and kept the Rockets off the scoreboard through the first three innings.

The Midgets, meanwhile, grabbed an early lead and added on.

Ludwig drove a 2-2 offering to right field for an RBI single to hand Freeburg a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Freeburg added two more in the second, thanks to a two-run single from shortstop Lindsey Muskopf. Left fielder Bailey Staumbaugh made it 4-0 with a run-scoring hit in the third.

“We got the lead and then a few hits in the infield is what really cost us,” said Ludwig, who finished her final high school season with a 17-2 record in the circle. “At the end, we just couldn’t get our bats rolling. They gave us quite a few opportunities.”

Rockridge's offense found traction in the fourth. Bailah Bognar roped an RBI double to deep right-center field and Cierra Bush laced a run-scoring single down the third-base line to cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

The Rockets tied the contest 4-4 in the fifth after a couple of infield hits and a liner to left from Kendra Lewis.

“It was just about grinding it out and making sure we stayed in the moment and don’t get too up on the ups, don’t get too down on the downs,” Rockridge coach John Nelson said. “Our goal is always to grind it out, make the pitcher work. Get her tired, learn as much as you can about her and attack when you can.”

Rockridge had the go-ahead run at third base with nobody out in the ninth, but Bush was thrown out at the plate. Freeburg then had the bases loaded with nobody out in the home half of the ninth but couldn’t push the winning run across.

Ludwig’s lone walk of the day put Bognar on first base to open the 11th inning. Keaton Frere drove an RBI double to right center to give the Rockets the lead and, ultimately, their second consecutive 2A championship.

“Before we took the field, I told the girls this is the battle of our life, and there’s going to be no letup,” Mueth said. “And I wouldn’t say that we let up; we hit the ball hard. This is one of the best pitchers in the state of Illinois. We hit the ball hard all game. … They just played really good defense and shut us down in really big situations.”

