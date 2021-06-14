Freeburg falls to Massac County in 2A super-sectional

JOHNSTON CITY — Myah Mense wasn't going to let her high school softball days end without a fight.
One of three seniors on the Freeburg softball roster, Mense made a spectacular catch in right field in the sixth inning of a one-run game and battled off several pitches at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before flying to right for the final out of the Midgets' season in a 3-1 loss to Massac County in Monday afternoon's Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional.
“I just didn't want to let my team down and I wanted to do everything possible to fight for them,” Mense said.
Freeburg (24-5) saw a 12-game winning streak come to an end and fell for just the second time in 19 games.
“We knew it was going to be a tough ballgame. We expected that it was going to be a one- or two-run ballgame. Obviously, we thought it was going to be the other way around,” Midgets coach Becky Mueth said. “We did battle to the end. It's a high-pressure game. There was a lot at stake with this game going into it. It's one of those things where, if we play another day, you'd see a different outcome.”
Massac County (24-2), which won a middle school state championship four years ago with five of its current seniors, will continue its effort to win one on the high school level when it takes on Rockridge (27-0) in a Class 2A semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Peoria.
“These kids have been working since middle school to get to this point and they showed it,” Patriots coach Molly Hargrove said.
The teams traded zeroes through the first three innings with Freeburg starter Lizzy Ludwig allowing just a two-out single in the third. But Massac County broke through in the fourth with some two-out magic from two of its middle school titlists.
Kaylee Batha led off with a single and stole second. After a strikeout and a groundout that moved her to third, she came home on a base hit to right by Jenna Bunting.
“Scoring KB was awesome and made me feel like, 'Wow, we're really about to do this,' ” Bunting said.
With one away in the top of the sixth, Maddie Jenkins smacked a drive into right-center field that looked like a sure hit, but a streaking Mense stretched all the way out and caught it on the dead run before taking a tumble.
“It was awesome and, especially as a senior, I really just didn't want them to get a hit and I wanted to do everything for my team,” Mense said.
With their fans roaring in approval, the Midgets had some brief momentum from the big defensive play, but Bunting put a stop to that four pitches later when she drilled a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right-center for a solo home run and a 2-0 lead.
“It felt good because they were up and they were pumped and then you just shut them right down,” Bunting said. “They were an amazing team, don't get me wrong, but doing that just made it the cherry on top of the cake.”
The Patriots picked up another huge insurance run later in the inning on two successive singles and a passed ball.
Those runs would prove to be crucial in the home half of the sixth when Freeburg plated its only run of the day.
Maleah Blomenkamp singled with one out and Calli Smith put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move her up. But Blomenkamp kept going to third to force a throw, which got away, allowing her to come home and cut Massac County's lead to 3-1.
“We got some runners on and we were able to play a little small ball and get Maleah around to score,” Mueth said. “That put a little bit of life in us.”
Lizzy Ludwig then singled, but potential tying run Nicole Edmiaston fouled out to end the threat.
After two quick groundouts in the bottom of the seventh, Mense fell in a 1-2 hole before fouling off a few pitches to battle and stay alive, but she ultimately flied out to right to end the game and the season for the Midgets, who fell in a super-sectional game for the second time in five years.
Freeburg will lose two senior starters in Mense and third baseman Gabbi Mueller, along with Carley Otten, who started as a freshman and sophomore but missed this season due to an injury.
But the Midgets will return many of the key components from one of the area's most potent squads this spring.
“It was just awesome having such a great season, especially since I didn't get a junior season. Coming out so strong with almost a full new team was just amazing,” Mense said. “We have a really strong junior class and I have no doubt that they can go just as far next year, if not farther.”