Freeburg falls to Massac County in 2A super-sectional

“It felt good because they were up and they were pumped and then you just shut them right down,” Bunting said. “They were an amazing team, don't get me wrong, but doing that just made it the cherry on top of the cake.”

The Patriots picked up another huge insurance run later in the inning on two successive singles and a passed ball.

Those runs would prove to be crucial in the home half of the sixth when Freeburg plated its only run of the day.

Maleah Blomenkamp singled with one out and Calli Smith put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move her up. But Blomenkamp kept going to third to force a throw, which got away, allowing her to come home and cut Massac County's lead to 3-1.

“We got some runners on and we were able to play a little small ball and get Maleah around to score,” Mueth said. “That put a little bit of life in us.”

Lizzy Ludwig then singled, but potential tying run Nicole Edmiaston fouled out to end the threat.

After two quick groundouts in the bottom of the seventh, Mense fell in a 1-2 hole before fouling off a few pitches to battle and stay alive, but she ultimately flied out to right to end the game and the season for the Midgets, who fell in a super-sectional game for the second time in five years.