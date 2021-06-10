Freeburg knocks off Nashville in Class 2A sectional final

Blomenkamp's triple off the right-field wall and Muskopf's single off the glove of diving center fielder Jordan Donato made it 2-0 in the seventh. After Ludwig grounded out, Edmiaston lined her two-run shot to right.

"I hadn't had a great night," said Edmiaston. "(My teammates) were all telling me I could do it. I got my pitch, finally. I kind of reached for it a little bit, but I tried to put all my muscle into it. I originally didn't think it was (going over the wall). I thought (right fielder Cayla Krueger) was going to rob it. But she turned around and I realized, 'Oh, it's out.'

"It was a pretty big deal because it gave us a little more cushion. It gave Lizzy some room to work more stuff. Even if they did get a run, we had that bigger lead. Lizzy is such an amazing pitcher."

Nashville coach Shaun Renth knew his team had its work cut out for it against Ludwig, so striking first was an emphasis. It didn't pan out.

"We played our hearts out," Renth said. "Sometimes you just run into a pitcher who's on. You've got to tip your cap to her. Lizzy was on today and she threw it really well. It's hard to see it end. It's just unfortunate they got a few (runs) in that seventh inning. If we had held them, it would have been a different game. But that's OK."