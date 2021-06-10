Freeburg knocks off Nashville in Class 2A sectional final

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Junior Lizzy Ludwig was confident she could protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday.
But she voiced no objection when her teammates added three insurance runs in the top of the inning that propelled the Freeburg High softball team to a 4-1 victory in the Class 2A Sectional 7 championship against Nashville.
Ludwig allowed one run on four hits, walked none and struck out six in her complete-game performance, and sophomore Nicole Edmiaston smoked a two-run homer as the Midgets (24-4) advanced to the Johnston City Super-Sectional against Massac County (23-2) at 5 p.m. Monday. Massac County overwhelmed Trico 10-4 to win the Sectional 8 title.
Freeburg has won 10 in a row and 17 of 18, thanks in large part to the powerful right arm of Ludwig, who at one point retired 11 successive Nashville batters.
"I knew I wasn't going to get as many strikeouts as what I normally do, so I really wanted to rely on my defense a lot and produce soft ground balls that they could easily get," said Ludwig (20-1), who also had a single in the Midgets' nine-hit attack against Freeburg senior Josie Woodrome.
"This was so much fun," she said. "I love how softball is getting recognition. All the fans were cheering so loud. It was so exciting the whole time. Tonight we'll probably celebrate this, but (Friday) we'll get right back into it and know that we still have another game to play."
Nashville (23-5) had few opportunities against Ludwig. The Hornettes stranded a runner on second in the first and left a runner on third in the seventh. Their only run came on a leadoff homer to right by senior Whitley Hunter in the seventh that made it 4-1.
One out later, sophomore Jill Kuhl doubled, but Ludwig retired the final two hitters on grounders to ignite the Midgets' celebration.
Ludwig wasn't worried after Hunter's home run. Freeburg coach Becky Mueth visited the mound to settle down Ludwig and her infielders, but Ludwig said she remained confident she would finish the job.
"I shook it off at the time," Ludwig said. "They still would have to score four to win, so it was fine. We were still in good shape. (Mueth) didn't want us to get too over our heads and start freaking out or anything."
Woodrome baffled the Midgets with a nice blend of fastballs and changeups in the first four innings.
Freeburg, however, broke through in the fifth. Junior Abby Benedick singled with one out, sophomore Maleah Blomenkamp reached on an error and freshman Lindsey Muskopf beat out an infield single to load the bases. Benedick raced home on Woodrome's wild pitch.
Ludwig, who hit a grand slam against Nashville in an 8-5 win May 8, was intentionally walked to reload the bases. But Woodrome struck out Edmiaston and got junior Maddy Schwemmer on an infield out. Woodrome walked two and struck out four in her complete game.
Blomenkamp's triple off the right-field wall and Muskopf's single off the glove of diving center fielder Jordan Donato made it 2-0 in the seventh. After Ludwig grounded out, Edmiaston lined her two-run shot to right.
"I hadn't had a great night," said Edmiaston. "(My teammates) were all telling me I could do it. I got my pitch, finally. I kind of reached for it a little bit, but I tried to put all my muscle into it. I originally didn't think it was (going over the wall). I thought (right fielder Cayla Krueger) was going to rob it. But she turned around and I realized, 'Oh, it's out.'
"It was a pretty big deal because it gave us a little more cushion. It gave Lizzy some room to work more stuff. Even if they did get a run, we had that bigger lead. Lizzy is such an amazing pitcher."
Nashville coach Shaun Renth knew his team had its work cut out for it against Ludwig, so striking first was an emphasis. It didn't pan out.
"We played our hearts out," Renth said. "Sometimes you just run into a pitcher who's on. You've got to tip your cap to her. Lizzy was on today and she threw it really well. It's hard to see it end. It's just unfortunate they got a few (runs) in that seventh inning. If we had held them, it would have been a different game. But that's OK."
The super-sectional appearance for the Midgets will be their second in the last five seasons, not counting the 2020 season canceled by COVID-19. In the 2016 super-sectional, Freeburg lost to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-7.
"It's pretty exciting," Mueth said. "At the beginning of the season, we put some checked boxes on a board for the girls. We said conference champions, one, regional champions as another, sectional champions next. Now we're going for the super-sectional."