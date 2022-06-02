Freeburg rides 31-game winning streak into 2A state tournament

Junior slugger Nicole Edmiaston took a step back to enjoy the postgame revelry Monday after the Freeburg softball team claimed its first trip to the state tournament in 37 years with a 3-0 win over Pinckneyville in the Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional.

She laughed as the senior battery of Lizzy Ludwig and Maddy Schwemmer failed miserably in an attempt to drench coach Becky Mueth with a large bucket of water.

The majority of the liquid hit the infield at Johnston City High.

Edmiaston couldn't help but enjoy the moment, not for herself, but for the veteran catcher-pitcher duo.

"They've made such a big impact on this program," Edmiaston said. "Obviously, I'm happy and the other (underclassmen) are happy, too. But we've been motivated to go all the way for the seniors. That's what makes me so happy."

Freeburg (32-1) will carry a school-record 31-game winning streak into a state semifinal contest against Tolono Unity (26-8) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Rockridge (33-0), the defending state champion, will play Pontiac (28-6-1) in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday. The winners meet for the state crown at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Located in Taylor Ridge, Rockridge has won 63 successive games and is making its fifth appearance in the final four over the last six years.

But the red-hot Midgets are on a big-time roll, as well. Their lone setback was a 3-2, eight-inning loss to defending 3A state champion Highland on March 21.

Since then, they have recorded 15 shutouts and won 21 games by 10 runs or more.

"We feel like we're playing pretty well," said Ludwig, who has signed with Kansas University. "The key is to keep doing it."

Edmiaston leads Freeburg's powerful offense with a .632 batting average. She also tops the club in homers (10) and RBI (70). She has hit safely in 30 of 33 games with hitting streaks of 18 and 10 games.

Ludwig also is on fire. She has not allowed an earned run in her last 59-plus innings dating to April 28. She carries a 17-1 mark with an 0.26 ERA into the semifinal round. Ludwig has struck out 158 batters and walked just seven in 106 innings.

Her determination and strong work ethic are not lost on her teammates, who like Edmiaston, are enjoying Ludwig's well-earned trip to the final four.

"She really, really wanted this," junior second baseman Maleah Blomenkamp said. "All of us figured that we had to bring our 'A' game to make sure she got it."

Explained senior outfielder Bailey Stambaugh, "We always work well together as a team and a lot of this is because of her."

Mueth said the state tournament trip serves as redemption for a team that came up short in supersectional play last season.

"You could just tell how focused and how ready they’ve been all season long," Mueth said.

Ludwig is going to enjoy the ride before heading off to play in the Big 12 Conference.

"We've still got two more (wins) to go," Ludwig said. "But we're feeling pretty good about it."

