Freeburg rolls past Tolono Unity and into Class 2A softball state championship

PEORIA — The Freeburg softball team is headed back to the state championship for the first time in 37 years after a 9-0 semifinal victory Friday over Tolono Unity at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

The Midgets (33-1) will face Taylor Ridge Rockridge (34-0) for the Class 2A title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Freeburg’s last state crown came in 1985.

Freeburg senior Lizzy Ludwig had a phenomenal outing in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate. The 6-foot-2 right-hander threw a shutout with eight strikeouts and also went 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and three RBI.

“I feel like we all decided to turn it on this game, and we knew that we had to break it open,” said Ludwig, who has signed with the University of Kansas. “I have been waiting for this day for so long. We know what it feels like to be here (at state) now, so we might not be as nervous and anxious (Saturday).”

Rockets senior pitcher Taylor Henry gave the Midgets trouble through three innings as she had five strikeouts. But in the bottom of the fourth, Freeburg broke open the game after two singles from Ludwig and Nicole Edmiaston, which eventually led to a Sam Roulanaitis RBI single to make the score 1-0.

Bailey Stambaugh extended the lead to 3-0 after a two-run double, which scored Edmiaston and Roulanaitis. Abby Benedick added another insurance run after her single drove in Stambaugh as Freeburg’s lead was pushed to 4-0 after four innings.

“I knew I had to hit the ball and couldn’t strand two runners, especially in this high intensity of a game. I saw that outside pitch and I said to myself, ‘I cannot pull this like every other time this year,’ and I just swung and hit it,” said Stambaugh, a senior outfielder. “I was just shocked it happened. We have all been working for this so hard, and it feels so rewarding to finally be here.”

In the top of the fifth, Unity (26-9) loaded the bases after two batters were hit by a pitch. But Ludwig kept her composure and closed out the inning with a strikeout, her third of that inning. Ludwig extended the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, and Edmiaston delivered a two-run homer to left field, which made the score 7-0.

“This is what we have worked for all year with all the hard work and practices. It feels amazing,” Edmiaston said. “I’m extremely excited, and I’m ready to do this for our seniors.”

Freeburg put its finishing touches on in the bottom of the sixth as Maleah Blomenkamp had a 1-out triple, followed up by a home run to left field from Ludwig, which set the final score 9-0. Edmiaston (3-for-3), Roulanaitis (2-for-2), and Stambaugh (2-for-2) each had multi-hits, while Catie Beaston scored two runs. The Midgets finished with 13 hits.

“We are on the biggest stage, so I knew there was some first inning jitters. But once we got through the lineup the first time, I knew we could rip her the second time,” Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. “(Lizzy) has that bulldog attitude, and she got it started for everyone. It feels absolutely awesome, and we’re looking forward to bringing a title back to the little town of Freeburg.”