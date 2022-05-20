Freeburg rolls to 28th consecutive win in shutout of Alton Marquette for regional title

ALTON — The Freeburg Midgets indulged their collective sweet tooth after polishing off the Alton Marquette Explorers.

Freeburg won its school record 28th consecutive game in scoring a 10-0 victory in five innings Friday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in the Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional softball championship.

The Midgets (29-1) advanced to play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Gillespie Sectional. Freeburg will meet the winner of Saturday's game between Newton and Staunton.

"We're going to keep going," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. "We're not focused on any records. We've never been to Gillespie before. It'll be a new experience for us."

After the game, the Midgets devoured homemade chocolate chip cookies made by Betty Sommer, who is Mueth's mother.

"They're the best part about winning," junior Nichole Edmiaston said of the sweet treats. "These are really good."

Freeburg senior Lizzy Ludwig, who has signed to pitch for Kansas, allowed one hit, a flare in the second inning. She hit one batter. Ludwig (14-1) struck out seven Explorers in the shutout. In 84 innings this season, Ludwig has given up just four earned runs.

"We don't take her for granted," senior catcher Maddie Schwemmer said about Ludwig. "She works hard. We can always count on her. We trust in her. We have a solid defense behind her."

The Midgets jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against losing pitcher Lauren Lenihan. Freeburg took advantage of a walk, two errors and an interference call along with two hits to take command.

"We hit up and down the lineup," Mueth said. "We were aggressive. We came off the bus ready to play today. This our mindset every time we get ready to play."

With two on and one out, Edmiaston showed why she leads the team in driving home runs. She crushed a line drive to left for a two-run double. She has 68 RBI this season.

"I'm pretty comfortable up there with runners on base," Edmiaston said. "We knew she was going to work a lot inside with the screwball. I came up prepared for it. She threw it and I hit it. I got all of it."

With two outs, senior Bailey Stambaugh reached on an error, scoring Edmiaston. After taking second on a wild pitch, she attempted to score on a single up the middle by Schwemmer, who finished two hits and two RBI.

Stambaugh had to make a nifty "Dancing with the Stars" move around senior shortstop Carli Foesterling to avoid a collision. She attempted to score but was called out at home.

"The shortstop kinda got in my way and I had to make a stutter step," Stambaugh said. "I think I would have been safe if I didn't have to do that. The catcher was a little bit in the way, too, there. I was out but I would have been safe if wasn't any interference on the play."

However, the field umpire ruled interference and the run counted.

"We all came out high energy there in the first inning," Edmiaston said. "We were ready to hit. We did what we usually do in every game — hit. Getting that early lead was important."

Mueth said she sent Stambaugh home thinking the correct call would be made.

"She had to dance around the shortstop," Mueth said. "The runner had to change her position so we went ahead and sent her home. We got the call. It gave us even more momentum there than we already had."

The Explorers best chance to do something happened in the second. Foesterling was hit a pitch to begin the inning. Senior Sydney Ehrman singled. Each runner then stole a base. However, Ludwig struck out the next two batters looking and ended the inning on a fly out to center.

"She shut them down," Mueth said. "She's done a fantastic job for us. That's pretty typical of her. The more pressure that's on her, the best she is."

Freeburg added two runs in the fourth. Sophomore Lindsey Muskopf doubled home a run and she then scored on two wild pitches.

The Midgets closed out the game with four runs in the fifth. An error and a single put two runners on base and Schwemmer drove in one run with a double.

"I wouldn't have RBIs if there weren't runners on base for me," Schwemmer said. "This team just works together. We just work and get the job done. We have a strong lineup one through nine."

An error let another run come in before junior Maleah Blomenkamp singled in a run. Muskopf hit a grounder to short but junior Emma Otten beat the throw home for the 10th and final run to close out the game.

"We've been dangerous up and down the lineup all season long," Mueth said.

The 28th win in a row broke a tie with the 1985 team. That Freeburg team finished 27-0 and won the state championship.

"We're just hoping now for 29," Stambaugh said. "We take it one game at a time."

Edmiaston has a request should Freeburg notch No. 29.

"My favorites are the butterscotch cookies," Edmiaston said. "Hopefully, after the next game we'll get those."

Marquette finished 15-12.

"I think we just ran into a buzzsaw," Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. "Freeburg might be on the better teams I've seen in the last five, 10 years. All the way around — pitching, hitting and defense — they're just a handful. We gave it our best shot. The kids tried and everything. Sometimes, things just don't work out."