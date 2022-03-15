Freeburg uses nine-run explosion in sixth inning to rally past Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Lindsey Muskopf was anxious to get a rally started.

The Freeburg High sophomore shortstop came to the plate in the sixth inning with her team trailing Edwardsville by four runs in Tuesday's non-league battle of area toughies at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Muskopf led off the frame by taking a riseball off the shoulder.

"I wanted to hit —but I got hit," Muskopf said. "I was a little mad. So, I figured I'd just wait for my next turn."

That next turn came 13 minutes later in the same inning.

Muskopf promptly drilled a long three-run homer to cap off an amazing nine-run uprising that propelled the Midgets to a 10-6 come-from-behind win in the curtain-raiser for both schools.

Freeburg, which reached the Class 2 super-sectional round last season, began another promising campaign with a huge win over Edwardsville, a tradition-rich Class 4 program.

"This is definitely a statement game," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said.

"(This) was a really good test for us, hopefully to prepare us for what we want to do this year."

The Midgets carry high hopes into the campaign and they displayed that potential with an eye-opening nine-run outburst.

"We can beat any team we want to, if we put our minds to it," Muskopf said. "I think we proved that today."

Freeburg posted its first win over Edwardsville since a 10-6 triumph April 2, 2008.

The Tigers had won the last five games between the teams by a combined score of 52-6, with four shutouts.

Edwardsville built up a seemingly safe 5-1 lead through five innings Tuesday and appeared to be sailing behind senior lefthander Ryleigh Owens, who had struck out eight and allowed just four hits up until that point.

Then, out of nowhere, Freeburg simply starting banging the ball all over the place.

The Midgets sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame on the way to a game-changing six-hit explosion.

"There were some first game jitters," senior outfielder Abby Benedick said. "We just had to get that out of our system."

Freeburg did that in a big way.

Muskopf started and ended one of the biggest innings in program history. Benedick may have had the biggest blow of the frame. Her two-run double to left field put the Midgets ahead to stay 6-5.

Senior Lizzy Ludwig capitalized on the hit-by-pitch with a ringing double that trimmed the deficit to 5-2. Ludwig then came around on a wild pitch before senior Maddy Schwemmer doubled to bring her team to within a run.

Benedick followed with a ringing two-run double off reliever Avery Hamilton.

Three batters later, Muskopf, who had five round trippers last season, blasted a no-doubt drive an estimated 250 feet over the left-field wall to complete the salvo.

Nicole Edmiaston and Bailey Stambaugh also had key hits in the inning. Samantha Roulanaitis and Maleah Blomenkamp also reached safely.

"We finally got our heads into it," Muskopf said. "After I got hit, we got batters on base and did the little things to earn the runs."

Edwardsville committed a costly error in the frame, which didn't help Owens, who simply ran out of gas.

"We have to be better defensively," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "That was glaring today."

The Midgets recorded one of their biggest wins without help from Ludwig, a standout righthander.

Ludwig compiled a 20-2 record last season. She recorded 217 strikeouts in 146 innings and was selected as the Post-Dispatch player of the year.

The Kansas University signee had labrum surgery in her shoulder in mid-October and will slowly work back into the rotation. She pitched a scoreless seventh inning against Edwardsville and tossed 12 strikes on 19 pitches. The recovery time was expected to be six months, but she says she is progressing faster that doctors expected

Ludwig is hoping to be at full strength by the midway point of the campaign.

"I feel good," Ludwig said.

Roulanaitis started in the circle Tuesday and kept the Midgets in the game.

Mueth says her team will not have to rely solely on Ludwig.

"We've got quite a pitching staff this year," Mueth said. "That's going to help us in the long run — a little change in Freeburg softball from the past."

