Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Catie Beaston, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Maleah Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|500
|Lindsey Muskopf, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Paige Missey, Belleville West (vs Marion)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Aubrey Weaver, Belleville West (vs Marion)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Mia Miller, Waterloo (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Maddie Gummersheimer, Waterloo (vs Edwardsville)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Sophia Boente, Belleville West (vs Marion)
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Lilly Heck, Waterloo (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Carly Dashner, Belleville West (vs Marion)
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Emily Landyut, Alton (vs Triad)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Emma Otten, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Summer Campbell, Alton (vs Triad)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Addison Kenney, Alton (vs Triad)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Nicole Edmiaston, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Jada Voelker, Waterloo (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333