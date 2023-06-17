Friday's best hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 17, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo lets early lead slip away, toppled by Charleston in sectional title game The Bulldogs built a 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning but quickly trailed 7-5 and never recovered. Otten's home run kick-starts Freeburg to 2A sectional title win over rival Columbia The Midgets won their 33rd consecutive game and their third consecutive sectional title. Columbia uses huge inning to roll past Mater Dei in regional final ROXANA — Elle van Breusegen received a jolt of confidence with each foul ball. Highland bats come up empty in Class 3A sectional loss to Charleston HIGHLAND, Ill. — Alex Schultz was ready to go on Wednesday afternoon.