Grenzebach continues quick start to help Triad knock off Breese Central

TROY, Ill. — Ali Grenzebach likes to call it her bionic wrist.

The Triad High senior infielder figures something magical must have happened when doctors cut part of the bone from her right hand in late January.

"They added some more strength, I guess," she said.

Grenzebach continued her torrid start to the softball season with two hits and two RBI on Monday to lead the Knights to a 10-1 win over Breese Central in a non-league contest.

Triad (4-1) has racked up 46 runs in five contests including 17 in a win over Park Hills Central on Saturday.

And Grenzebach is leading the way.

The sparkplug has 11 hits in 14 at-bats (.786) this season with three home runs and 11 RBI.

She has done her damage after undergoing an operation to shorten the bone in her right wrist.

"I think I'm hitting the ball much harder than I was before the surgery," Grenzebach said. "I feel strong now because before, the impact of the ball hitting the bat really hurt. Now, it's a little sore — but no big pain."

Grenzebach thought that she might miss the start of the season as her surgery kept getting postponed.

But she went under the knife just in time. After a month of inactivity, Grenzebach was finally cleared to resume activities the day after an 8-4 season-opening win over Murphysboro on March 14. She served as the designated player in that contest, just playing at third base without hitting.

"I was getting ancy," Grenzebach said. "It's no fun not being able to hit."

Grenzebach finally got the go-ahead to bat and belted a home run in her first game back against O'Fallon. She went 2-for-3 in a loss to Belleville West before a stellar 5-for-5 performance with two homers and five RBI against Park Hills Central.

She carried the momentum from that effort into Monday's contest.

"What she's doing, especially after surgery, it's pretty amazing," Triad senior hurler Malorey Kessinger said. "It surprises me a little bit. But with Ali, I've got all the confidence in the world."

Triad veteran coach Kris Kleeman is pleased with Grenzebach's success over the first two weeks of the campaign.

But not surprised.

"She absolutely just loves to play," Kleeman said. "You can tell when she's at-bat. You can tell when she's in the field."

Grenzebach, who will attend Danville Area Community College in Danville, Illinois, spearheaded a mid-game blitz that overwhelmed the Cougars (1-2) on Monday.

Triad scored four runs in the third and tallied three times in the fourth to break open a close game.

Junior Sam Jarman had two hits and drove in three runs. Sam Hartoin added two hits and two RBI to make it a big day for the two Sam's, who hit third and fourth in the batting order.

Kessinger, junior Logan Looby and sophomore Chloe Seger also added key hits.

The Knights exploded in third inning to go up for good 5-0. Hartoin started the outburst with a long run-scoring double to left field. Jarman pushed the lead to 3-0 with a productive ground out before Grenzebach capped the outburst with an RBI single.

Hartoin and Jarman added run-producing hits in the fourth.

Grenzebach drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single off Central starter Alyse Monken in the second.

While her teammates were banging the ball all over the place, Kessinger took charge in the circle. She allowed just four hits and struck out 11 in improving to 3-1.

"My curveball and my screwball, both were working," Kessinger said. "I felt really good and my defense was a big help behind me."

Senior Avery Budde accounted for the Cougars lone run with a long home run to right field in the fourth.

"We dug ourselves a hole and all of a sudden, we're clawing to get back into the game," Central coach Kevin Crask said. "At points, we've got two freshmen and three sophomores out there. It's a young group. We've just got to be able to be productive all the way through the lineup."

Triad has won the last 15 games between the schools. Central's last triumph in the series was a 9-3 win on May 6, 2006.

