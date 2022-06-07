Griffin drills two home runs to send Edwardsville into first state tournament since 2009

BLOOMINGTON — Lexie Griffin was fit to be tied.

The Edwardsville High catcher struck out on a high pitch in the first inning of the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional softball game Tuesday against West Aurora.

Griffin wore a look of disgust as she trudged back to the dugout after leaving a pair of runners on base.

"I wasn't mad for me, I was mad because I felt like I let my teammates down," Griffin said. "I said right then that I'd better learn from my mistakes."

Griffin did just that — and more.

The senior backstop rallied from a disappointing start to pound a pair of two-run homers as the Tigers waltzed to an 11-5 win at Inspiration Field on the Illinois Wesleyan campus.

Edwardsville (32-3) advanced to face St. Charles North (25-4) in a state semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

The Tigers, who have won 11 of their last 12, are making their third trip to state in program history but first since finishing second in 2009.

"That's what we've done all year, we stepped up when we needed to," Edwardsville veteran coach Lori Blade said.

Griffin, who as a setter helped the Tigers volleyball team a fourth-place finish in November, tied a season-high with five RBI. She is excited about another state berth.

"It was really fun in volleyball, but softball is my sport," Griffin said. "And these are my best friends. It doesn't get any better than this."

Griffin led a 14-hit assault that saw the Tigers score two runs or more in four different innings.

Senior pitcher Ryleigh Owens and sophomore outfielder Jillian Lane drove in two runs each. Owens reached base four times. Lane got on three times. Sydney Lawrence added two hits and an RBI. Brooke Tolle drove in the other run.

"We definitely brought the energy," Lane said. "We knew what we were fighting for. We gave it our all and it turned out pretty good."

Griffin summed up her team's attitude succinctly.

"There was just no way we were going to lose this game," Griffin said.

Griffin hit a long-range bomb to left in the third inning to push the lead to 4-1. Her drive kick-started a five-run outburst that put the Tigers in control. She added another two-run blast an inning later to jack the lead to 9-1. Griffin added a run-scoring hit to right in the fifth.

Three innings. Three hits. Five RBI.

"I just had to relax, that's all it was," Griffin said of her three successive run-scoring trips to the plate.

Griffin and Owens will continue to be battery mates in college. Both plan on attending Parkland College in Champaign.

The Tigers won 21 games in a row after a 10-6 season-opening loss to Freeburg on March 15. They reeled off a pair of five-game winning streaks since May 13 and carried plenty of momentum up Interstate 55 to Bloomington.

They used that steam to bolt out to a 2-0 lead in the first on run-scoring hits by Lane and Lawrence.

The five-run explosion in the bottom of the third included a run-scoring double by Tolle.

Aurora West (18-15) battled back to within 11-4 on a three-run homer by Alyssa Perkins in the fifth inning.

"It was a tough way to lose it, but that's a good-hitting team," West Aurora coach Randy Hayslett said. "They put the ball in play. We couldn't do anything wrong the last (four) games and it's hard to maintain that."

Edwardsville had won its previous four postseason games by combined scores of 23-0. Owens, who improved to 19-1, carried a scoreless streak of 25 innings into the contest.

Owens was not her usual dominating self but managed to make key pitches at the right times. Plus she was in the middle of three of her team's biggest innings.

"I said from the beginning of the season that this was our year," Griffin said. "Here we are doing exactly what I figured we would do."

