Griffin's patience pays off as Edwardsville tops O'Fallon for sectional title

EDWARDSVILLE — Lexie Griffin loves to swing at the first pitch.
But it was the 12th pitch in the Edwardsville High junior's first at bat that resulted in a home run and the first hit of the game.
The Tigers went on for an 8-0 victory over O'Fallon in the Class 4A Regional 8A final at Edwardsville.
Edwardsville (21-5) advanced to play host to Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Sectional 8 semifinal.
There had not been a hit, much less a run, by either team when Griffin led off the bottom of the third inning. She fell behind 0-2, battled to get it to a full count and fouled off six pitches in a row before hitting the solo home run straight away center field.
"The last time we played O'Fallon we popped up a lot," said Griffin, who was being used as a designated player Thursday. "I was looking for a pitch I could drive to center field. I fouled off a lot of pitches which were strikes but not the kind I could hit. I finally got one on the inside half at my hips. It felt good off the bat. I thought it was gone."
That would be the only run sophomore pitcher Avery Hamilton needed as Edwardsville won its eighth consecutive game.
"Lexie is a great hitter," Hamilton said. "She waited a while but finally got a pitch she could hit."
The homer was the second of the season for Griffin.
"It was a great at bat," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "She had great focus and did not give in. The home run was a by-product of the at bat."
The Tigers added another run in the third inning as Tatum Van Ryswyk singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Hamilton.
In the circle, Hamilton did not allow a hit until the fifth inning but had to pitch out of trouble in the fifth and sixth innings when the Panthers (8-15) stranded two runners.
The right-hander has pitched 48.7 innings this year and walked just one hitter. She did hit a batter Thursday, which was just her second of the year.
"I just try to hit my spots and I was able to do that," Hamilton said. "If they do hit the ball I have faith in my defense."
Hamilton pitched around errors in the first couple of innings as the Panthers stranded eight runners.
The game remained close until the sixth inning, when Edwardsville erupted for six runs without hitting the ball hard. The Tigers had just three hits but also reached on three fielder's choices and were given a walk and a hit batter.
"It's hard to beat a good team three times," said Blade, whose team scored eight runs in their other two wins over the Panthers, by scores of 8-4 and 8-5.