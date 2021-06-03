Griffin's patience pays off as Edwardsville tops O'Fallon for sectional title

The homer was the second of the season for Griffin.

"It was a great at bat," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "She had great focus and did not give in. The home run was a by-product of the at bat."

The Tigers added another run in the third inning as Tatum Van Ryswyk singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Hamilton.

In the circle, Hamilton did not allow a hit until the fifth inning but had to pitch out of trouble in the fifth and sixth innings when the Panthers (8-15) stranded two runners.

The right-hander has pitched 48.7 innings this year and walked just one hitter. She did hit a batter Thursday, which was just her second of the year.

"I just try to hit my spots and I was able to do that," Hamilton said. "If they do hit the ball I have faith in my defense."

Hamilton pitched around errors in the first couple of innings as the Panthers stranded eight runners.

The game remained close until the sixth inning, when Edwardsville erupted for six runs without hitting the ball hard. The Tigers had just three hits but also reached on three fielder's choices and were given a walk and a hit batter.