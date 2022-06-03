Highland outlasts Marion in nine innings in 3A sectional final

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Highland senior left fielder Alli Koerkenmeier was at peace Friday afternoon whenever a ball was sent her way during crunch time.

“There was no time for nerves,” Koerkenmeier said. “You have to make the play.”

Each time, she did.

Whether it was a picture-perfect relay throw or a running catch, Koerkenmeier delivered. For added theatrics, she drove in the winning run in Highland’s 4-3, 9-inning triumph over Marion in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional softball final at Rotary Park.

“She finds a way to make things happen,” said Highland senior center fielder Emma Strubinger, who scored on Koerkenmeier’s no-out, ninth-inning grounder to short.

“She’s a senior. She has good leadership. She’s willing to do anything she can to keep us in the game.”

The effort pushed Highland (22-9) into the super-sectional for a second consecutive season and third time overall. The reigning Class 3A state champion, which has won 17 of its last 18 games, meets Mahomet-Seymour (26-5) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Millikin University Super-Sectional at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur.

Highland is on an 11-game postseason winning streak.

“We’ve done so much more than anyone expected us to do,” Strubinger said. “We’re just proving people wrong. We’re underdogs again.”

For the Bulldogs to continue their postseason run, they simply needed to survive two rallies.

Maddie Trauernicht’s two-run, seventh-inning double gave Highland a 2-0 lead, putting it three outs from victory. In the bottom half of the frame, the Wildcats (28-9) loaded the bases with two outs after two singles and an error.

Abbi Sherrard’s double into the left-field corner scored two runs. However, the third out was recorded at home on relay throw that started with Koerkenmeier, continued with Trauernicht and finished with Kelly Fuller at home plate.

Maggie Grohmann’s two-out single scored Sophie Parkerson from second, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Wildcats then loaded the bases with no outs before a fielder’s choice resulted in a runner out at home.

Highland apparently had another fielder’s choice at the plate, but the umpire ruled Fuller was not on the plate.

Once again, the game was tied.

With the bases still loaded and one out, Karris Rhine flew out to Koerkenmeier in left field. Highland pitcher Sophia Donoho escaped the jam when Jerzy Bittle grounded out to short.

“I don’t know how we did that,” Strubinger said of escaping the eighth-inning jam. “That was crazy.”

Playing with the momentum in the ninth, Strubinger belted a lead-off triple to the left-field gap. Koerkenmeier, who was 0-for-3 with a strikeout, came to bat.

For the first time in the game, she was nervous.

“I didn’t want to let my team down,” Koerkenmeier said. “I wanted to put a ball in play.”

Koerkenmeier delivered a slow-rolling grounder to Bittle at short, allowing Strubinger to slide under that tag for the game-winning run. Donoho, who struck out five against one walk in nine innings, retired Marion in order in the ninth.

Strubinger caught the last out with a stress-free grab in center. Before that, it was Koerkenmeier’s spin-around, running catch in left that put Highland one out from another sectional title.

“She’s a great defender,” Strubinger said. “I know if a ball ever goes out to Alli, she’s going to catch it. She’s just a great all-around player.”