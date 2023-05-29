Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JOHNSTON CITY — Freeburg High softball coach Becky Mueth waited patiently.

Junior pitcher Samantha Roulanaitis was a little more anxious.

Both of them felt that the big inning was coming, just like it had all season long.

But the Midgets simply could not get their high-powered attack going on Monday afternoon.

Johnston City pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to stun Freeburg 2-0 in the Class 2A Johnston City Supersectional at the Johnston City Sports Complex.

Freeburg (33-2) fell short in its attempt to reach the state tournament in back-to-back seasons after placing second last year.

The Midgets managed just three hits against Johnston City senior pitcher Gabby Overturf, all came with two out.

"Down the stretch this year we had some games where our offense was in the right position and able to win the game for us," Mueth said. "That just didn't fall that way today."

Freeburg, which had a school record 33-game winning streak snapped, came into the contest averaging 9.8 runs per game.

"We just couldn't make the proper adjustments," said Roulanaitis, who had one of the three hits.

Roulanaitis gave up three hits and struck out 12. But the offensive support was just not there.

Overturf was able to keep the Midgets off balance. Freeburg never got a runner past second base and went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.

"I've been pitching on this field since I was in the sixth grade," Overturf said. "I was really excited about my last game here. It was important to me."

Roulanaitis singled in the opening frame. Senior slugger Nicole Edmiaston ripped a double into the gap in right center in the third. Emma Otten added a hit in the seventh. None of the runners advanced.

"Our offense never got rolling," Mueth said.

Johnston City (31-5) will face Beecher (35-4) in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. on Friday in Peoria.

The Indians struggled against Roulanaitis, but used some heads-up baserunning to make the most of their chances.

Pinch-runner Peyton Smith stole home in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game. With a runner on third and one away, Roulanaitis got Overturf to pop out to third base. Smith snuck home when Roulanaitis briefly headed back towards the pitching circle with the ball in tow.

"She turned her back and I had to do what I had to do," Smith said.

Explained Mueth, "I think we just kind of lost focus there."

The Indians pushed the lead to 2-0 on a run-scoring hit by Zoee Cullum, the only inning that either team put two runners on base.

Freeburg carried high hopes into the postseason and dominated its first four games winning by a combined 40-3.

Roulanaitis struck out 54 and walked just two over 23 playoff innings entering play on Monday.

"This hurts because I really wanted this for the seniors," Roulanaitis said.

Edmiaston batted .530 this season and led the area with 11 home runs.

"(33-2) is a great season," Mueth said. "This group will just continue to get better."

Roulanaitis was already looking ahead minutes after the setback.

"I think we should take away from this determined to do better and get back here again next year," she said.