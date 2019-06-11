Subscribe for 99¢

Cahokia, Kaskaskia division, 2019 softball all-conference (positions not submitted):

FIRST TEAM

Rachael Bradley, sr., Steeleville

Raegan Carner, sr., Dupo

Isabella Combs, sr., Marissa

Alyssa Cowell, jr., Red Bud

Julia Drake, jr., New Athens

Cameron Foster, sr., Dupo

Chelsea Hooker, sr., Valmeyer

Mykenzie Kloess, sr., Dupo

Karley Kothe, sr., Steeleville

Hailey Krause, jr., Marissa

Hannah Myers, fr., Steeleville

Lindsey Poirot, jr., New Athens

Abigail Reinneck, sr., Lebanon

Emily Reinneck, sr., Lebanon

Lexi Renner, so., Steeleville

Samantha Roy, so., Red Bud

Callie Todaro, sr., Red Bud

