Kaytie Kossina, senior, Belleville West
The slick infielder stole 18 bases in 19 attempts two seasons ago to help the Maroons to a 15-12 record. She hit .500 and drove in 19 runs. Struck out just five times in a team-high 96 at-bats. Also a standout volleyball player. Signed to play softball and volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College.

