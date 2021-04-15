Kaytie Kossina, senior, Belleville West

The slick infielder stole 18 bases in 19 attempts two seasons ago to help the Maroons to a 15-12 record. She hit .500 and drove in 19 runs. Struck out just five times in a team-high 96 at-bats. Also a standout volleyball player. Signed to play softball and volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College.
