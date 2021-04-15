 Skip to main content
Kiley Beth Kirchner, senior, Alton Marquette
The top hitter on a high-scoring team, Kirchner led the Explorers in average (.574), slugging percentage (.639) and on-base percentage (.610.). Recorded an 18-game hitting streak in the middle of the 2019 campaign, which included a pair of 5-for-5 performances. 

