Lane, Owens help Edwardsville slip past rival Belleville East in sectional showdown

BELLEVILLE — Edwardsville High infielder Jillian Lane didn't rack up a team-best .718 slugging percentage by beating out infield singles.

The sophomore is more known for her power numbers.

Plus, Lane is not particularly fleet of foot.

"I'm just kind of slow on the bases," she said.

On Tuesday, Lane picked the perfect time to unleash a rare display of speed.

The hard-hitting first baseman beat out an infield hit to drive in the lone run of the game as the Tigers knocked off SWC rival Belleville East 1-0 in a Class 4A Pekin Sectional softball semifinal at Belleville West.

Edwardsville (30-3), which has won nine of 10, will face Bradley-Bourbonnais (23-9-1) in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Pekin.

The Tigers used the surprising speed of Lane and a pitching gem from senior southpaw Ryleigh Owens to edge East, which won the last meeting between the teams 9-1 on May 12.

And they have Lane's first infield single out of 21 singles this season to thank for the berth in the round of 16.

"I knew I had to hustle to get there," Lane said. "We had to score that run."

Lane, who hits third in the power-packed batting order, has three homers and 27 RBI. She's recorded seven doubles and three triples to pump up her slugging and on-base (.500) percentages.

But speed is simply not part of her game — until Tuesday.

"She's not always that fast," Owens said. "But she gets the job done."

So did Owens. She gave up just one hit and retired the last 16 batters in improving to 17-1. After wriggling out of jams in the first two innings, Owens was flawless the rest of the way.

"That's the goal in every game — to get into a rhythm," Owens said. "And I found it."

The Lane-Owens daily double proved to be too much for the Lancers (28-9), who had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

"Our kids were a little frustrated," East coach Natalie Peters said. "They know they're better hitters than that."

Lane recorded the lone RBI by hustling out a ground ball to second in the third inning. A left-handed hitter, Lane bolted out of the batters box and barely beat the throw on the bang-bang play at first.

Tigers junior Zoie Boyd, who scored on the play, began the frame with an infield single between the pitching circle and first base. Her little looper eluded East hurler Ailene Walker and spun away as Boyd, who possesses blistering speed, glided to first. Boyd promptly stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Owens. Walker struck out Ava Hamilton and was all set to get out of the frame when she induced Lane to hit the ball on the ground.

But Lane dug down deep and managed to barely beat the throw.

"We're going to make (the defense) make plays and that's what we did," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "The kids did a great job. Lane beating it out on the infield and Zoie with a little blooper. That's the importance of putting it in play."

The 73-minute contest featured an intense pitching duel between Owens and Walker, who allowed just seven hits — three never left the infield.

The Lancers' lone scoring chances came in the first two innings when they went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Kylee Crowder ripped the second pitch of the game for a single. Owens walked a pair of batters in the second.

East overcame a huge blow to post another successive campaign. Senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez was killed in a car accident in February and the team struggled to come to grips with the loss.

"There was a time where I didn't even know if we'd be able to (play the season)," Peters said. "It has been pretty hard with a lot of tough weeks and tough days. One of the things we talk about is that when you leave this program, you want to leave a legacy. All of our seniors have 100 percent done that."

