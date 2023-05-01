Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Alexis Bond, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette, 4/25)
|3
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Alton, 4/29)
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Emma Fetters, Belleville East (vs East St. Louis, 4/27)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1000
|Kyann Prater, Dupo (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 4/25)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|750
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette, 4/27)
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1000
|Phoebe Feldman, Triad (vs Piasa Southwestern, 4/27)
|4
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Alyssa DeWitte, Triad (vs East St. Louis, 4/25)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Alissa Sauls, Alton (vs Cahokia, 4/24)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Karli Dant, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 4/24)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chloe Seger, Triad (vs East St. Louis, 4/25)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Taylor Stelbrink, Jerseyville (vs Roxana, 4/29)
|3
|4
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Grace Ballard, Hardin Calhoun (vs Greenfield, Illinois, 4/27)
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Laci Fischer, Alton (vs Cahokia, 4/24)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon, 4/24)
|4
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Maddie Greenfield, Belleville East (vs East St. Louis, 4/27)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Greenfield, Illinois, 4/27)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|McKennah Youngblood, Alton Marquette (vs Father McGivney, 4/27)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs New Athens, 4/26)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ashlynn Samson, Belleville East (vs East St. Louis, 4/27)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Phoebe Feldman, Triad (vs Waterloo, 4/26)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000