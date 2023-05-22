Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Audrey Clark, Mater Dei (vs Roxana, 5/17)
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Calista Stahlhut, Roxana (vs Wood River, 5/15)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Emma Lorenz, Metro-East Lutheran (vs White Hall North Greene, 5/15)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Alexis Weber, Metro-East Lutheran (vs White Hall North Greene, 5/15)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Jaylyn Brister, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/20)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Ashlynn Samson, Belleville East (vs Belleville West, 5/16)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Foster, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/20)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Catie Beaston, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 5/19)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Delaney Hess, Triad (vs Granite City, 5/15)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Paige Missey, Belleville West (vs Marion, 5/19)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Sadie Sholtis, Gillespie (vs Staunton, 5/17)
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|750