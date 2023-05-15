Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jaylyn Brister, Columbia (vs Dupo, 5/11)
|4
|4
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 5/12)
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Lindsey Muskopf, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 5/12)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kari Krueger, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 5/9)
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|800
|Bria Tuttle, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 5/9)
|3
|3
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Ady Harre, Okawville (vs Greenville, 5/10)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Maddie Ehrhard, Dupo (vs Gibault, 5/9)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|750
|Sophie Parkerson, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 5/10)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Alexis Bond, Father McGivney (vs Litchfield, 5/10)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Delani Klaas, Hardin Calhoun (vs Bunker Hill, 5/10)
|3
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Lyla Hess, Red Bud (vs New Athens, 5/11)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Lila Simon, Hardin Calhoun (vs Greenfield, Illinois, 5/11)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|750
|Sam Jarman, Triad (vs Collinsville, 5/12)
|4
|5
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|800
|Lindsey Muskopf, Freeburg (vs Red Bud, 5/8)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Chloe Driver, Wood River (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/11)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jackie Amann, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 5/9)
|5
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|833
|Izzie Venarsky, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/9)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hannah Krause, Marissa (vs New Athens, 5/8)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Addison Geluck, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/11)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|750
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Red Bud, 5/8)
|4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|800