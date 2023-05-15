Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/9)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Red Bud, 5/8)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 5/8)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Athens, 5/11)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Hardin Calhoun, 5/12)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/9)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Greenville, 5/9)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois, 5/8)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs New Athens, 5/11)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Auburn, 5/13)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Kaitlyn Wilson, Highland (vs Breese Central, 5/11)
|6.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois, 5/9)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo, 5/10)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Emma Pees, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/11)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Steffany Stansch, Dupo (vs Gibault, 5/9)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 5/10)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs Collinsville, 5/9)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs Granite City, 5/11)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|8
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 5/12)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Centralia, Illinois, 5/13)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3