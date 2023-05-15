Related to this story

Most Popular

Recap: Dupo pounds Gibault

Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Dupo to a 16-2 victory over Gibault.

Recap: Mascoutah pounds Waterloo

Jackie Amann went 5-for-6 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Mascoutah to a 20-10 victory over Waterloo.