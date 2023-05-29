Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Alton, 5/22)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/23)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Mia Miller, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 5/26)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 5/26)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Okawville, 5/23)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 5/23)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Emma Pees, Belleville West (vs Quincy, 5/24)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|9
|Paige Froess, Columbia (vs Flora, 5/24)
|5.1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon, 5/26)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 5/26)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|14
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois, 5/27)
|6.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs Collinsville, 5/23)
|5.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|Avery Hamilton, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West, 5/27)
|4.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Megan Griffith, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 5/23)
|7.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs Jerseyville, 5/22)
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs O'Fallon, 5/24)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|8
|Paige Froess, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 5/26)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8
|Megan Griffith, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 5/26)
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2
|16
|Emma Pees, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 5/27)
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|8
|Marissa Thomas, Collinsville (vs Belleville East, 5/23)
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3
|19