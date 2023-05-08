Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Avery Hamilton, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 5/4)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 5/4)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs Sparta, 5/4)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Payson Seymour, 5/1)
|5.2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Staunton, 5/3)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|8
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs Collinsville, 5/2)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs Granite City, 5/2)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kaitlyn Wilson, Highland (vs Hardin Calhoun, 5/6)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Belleville West, 5/6)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 5/2)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Marissa Thomas, Collinsville (vs East St. Louis, 5/4)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Paige Froess, Columbia (vs Triad, 5/6)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Riley Nelson, Edwardsville (vs Teutopolis, 5/5)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon, 5/4)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 5/4)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Alyse Monken, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/4)
|7.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs Marissa, 5/1)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Triad, 5/3)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|12
|Anabel Eilerman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Winchester, 5/2)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|9
|Delaney Hess, Triad (vs Belleville West, 5/5)
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9