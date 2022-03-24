Lauren Lenihan, junior, Alton Marquette

The righthander fanned an area-high 270 batters last season, an average of 11.52 per game. Posted 20-6 record with a 1.32 ERA for a team that won 20 of 26 games. Tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Roxana on May 29. Struck out 10 or more batters 18 times, including stretch of seven successive double-digits whiffs from May 10-May 26. Bunker Hill resident also batted .444 with 25 RBI.