Lenihan helps Alton Marquette roll past Columbia in 2A regional semifinal

ALTON — Lauren Lenihan could not quite figure it out.

The Alton Marquette junior pitcher/slugger watched as her team limped into the postseason losing nine of its final 14 contests.

"It wasn't like we weren't giving good efforts," Lenihan said. "We just weren't winning games."

The Explorers shoved aside that late-season malaise in a big way Tuesday night.

Alton Marquette answered the mini-slump with a resounding 12-2 win over Columbia in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers (15-11) will face Freeburg (28-1) in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday in Alton.

Lenihan helped turn the light bulb on with a strong two-way effort. She drove in five runs, four on a grand slam, and allowed just two meaningless runs after dominating the Eagles (15-10) over the first four innings.

Senior Carli Foersterling and freshman Kennedy Eveans drove in two runs each and senior Sydney Ehrman added a key hit in the game, which was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

"Best game they've played all year long," Marquette veteran coach Dan Weidman said.

Added Foersterling, "We really stepped up as a team."

Alton Marquette won nine of its first 11 games before suffering losses Civic Memorial (twice), Goreville, Pleasant Plains and Nashville over the final 31 days of the regular season.

The Explorers lost several late leads during the skid.

But Lenihan and her teammates were able to flip the switch at the perfect time with a momentum-building effort in front of a large crowd on Tuesday.

"I think it comes down to having fun and being in the right mindset," said senior catcher Hayley Porter, who reached base three times. "Before, we weren't clicking well. Tonight, we were."

The contest featured two tradition-rich schools that have had their share of playoff success. It was the eighth meeting between the two going back to May 20, 2006, and all of the previous games had been decided by five runs or less.

No one expected a blowout, even Weidman.

"That's a top-notch program," Weidman said. "It's always a battle when we play them."

It wasn't on Tuesday.

Alton Marquette jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then plated four runs each in the third and fourth to pull away.

"Sometimes, I think we let the plays get ahead of us a little bit," Columbia coach Bri Weilbacher said of her team's four fielding errors. "We're worried about where we have to go next instead of making the play first."

Foersterling got the ball rolling by driving in Lenihan in the first inning with a bad-hop single to second base.

Lenihan kick-started the third-inning eruption with an RBI single right after Eveans and Porter reached with one away. Foersterling followed with a double for a 4-0 cushion.

Ehrman's run-scoring hit in the fourth padded the margin before Lenihan cleared the bases with a long home run down the left-field line. It was her team-best sixth homer of the season. She also tops the club in RBI with 41.

"She just does what Lauren always does, hits her spots while pitching and drives in runs when she gets to the plate," Porter said.

Alton Marquette heads into Saturday's showdown with some new-found momentum.

"I think we'll be alright," Foersterling said. "I've been confident in us all along."

Columbia had four winning streaks of three games or more during the regular season and came into the contest off a strong 3-2 win over Breese Central.

But the Eagles struggled at the plate and in the field.

"It's a little disappointing," Weilbacher said. "But, these kids fought hard. They had a great year and did a lot of great things. There's a lot to celebrate."

Freeburg downed Piasa Southwstern 10-0 in six innings in the other semifinal game on Tuesday. The Midgets tied a school record with their 27th successive victory. The 1985 team also won 27 in a row on the way to the Class A state championship.

