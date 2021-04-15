Lizzy Ludwig, junior, Freeburg

A towering 6-foot-1 right-hander, Ludwig struck out 158 batters in 148 innings on the way to a 13-8 mark in the circle as a freshman in 2019. She hit .330 with 20 RBI. Tossed a four-hit shutout to beat Triad 6-0 in regional final.
Tags
Steve Overbey
