Ludwig crafts another dominant performance as Freeburg wins 2A sectional title

GILLESPIE — Lizzy Ludwig would have loved to have had more run support Friday afternoon.

But the Freeburg senior and future University of Kansas softball pitcher can work with a one-run lead.

"I wanted a little more of a cushion, but I'll take it," Ludwig said.

The senior hurler pitched another complete-game shutout as Freeburg knocked off Gillespie 1-0 in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional final at Ben-Gil Elementary School.

"Anytime Lizzy (is in the circle), you always know you have the chance," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said.

Freeburg (31-1) advanced to play either Carterville (33-2) or Pinckneyville (20-14) at 2 p.m. Monday in the Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional. Carterville and Pinckneyville play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Carterville Sectional final.

It's the second consecutive season the Midgets have advanced to the super-sectional round. They lost 3-1 to Massac County last season in Johnston City and fell one victory short of a state tournament appearance.

"We're excited," Ludwig said. "I know it's kind of like we don't really want to go back there because we have a bad past, but we're ready to take it to Johnston City."

This is the third time in the last six years the Midgets have advanced to the super-sectional round.

They are seeking their first super-sectional title since 1985, when they went on to the win Class A championship.

"It feels great to win sectionals," Mueth said. "Anytime you get a piece of hardware, it's awesome. We're in the elite eight, which is awesome. I'm so proud of the girls. They battled. It's tough to play with a one-run lead. We're not too used to that."

Ludwig went all seven innings, twirling her eighth consecutive complete-game shutout. The senior righty gave up two hits and struck out five.

Ludwig has tossed 56 shutout innings in a row, with the last time she gave up an earned run was two runs to Salem on April 28.

As dominant as she was in the circle, her defense had her back.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gillespie sophomore pitcher Emma Gipson blasted a would-be extra-base hit down the right-field line.

But Freeburg junior Nicole Edmiaston snared it out of midair to rob the Miners of a much-needed offensive spark.

"I saw the ball coming at me and I went for it," Edmiaston said. "It's mostly instinct now. Most balls come to my side, so I was ready for it."

The lone run of the game came on an Edmiaston RBI groundout, her area-leading 69th RBI of the season, in the top of the third inning.

Gillespie's Gipson went pitch for pitch with Ludwig, going all seven innings, striking out four and giving up one unearned run on four hits.

"You hate to lose on a little bloop, but that's what happens at this level typically," Gillespie coach Michelle Smith said. "We've seen a lot of those, but just hoping it would go our way today. We were putting the bat on the ball and just didn't get them when we needed to."

The Miners (29-4) graduate shortstop Chloe Segarra and outfielder Iris Page but are slated to return the bulk of their production next year.

"I'm proud of them," Smith said. "Sorry to lose (Chloe and Iris), but they're ready to roll next year."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.