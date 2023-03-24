A returning second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player. Hess began her sophomore season with an 18-game hitting streak while helping the Musketeers to an 18-11 record, their most victories since 2017 (18-12). She hit .458 with 33 RBI and four triples. Also plays basketball for Red Bud.
Steve Overbey
