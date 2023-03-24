Helped Bulldogs reach Class 3A super-sectional round last season with five home runs and 32 RBI. Ended junior campaign on a 13-for-19 tear and hit safely in 17 of her last 19 games. Returning first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro infielder. Signed to play for Southwestern Illinois College.
