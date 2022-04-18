Mater Dei keeps on rolling with huge win over Belleville East

Katy Huels of Mater Dei retreats back to third base against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ella Palm of Mater Dei takes a swing at a pitch against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylee Crowder of Belleville East trots home after a three run home run against Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylee Crowder of Belleville East keeps her eye on the ball as it sails over the fence for a three run home run against Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East coach Natalie Bennett tells her infielders to go to first base during infield before meeting Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ailene Walker of Belleville East delivers a pitch to Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylee Crowder of Belleville East throws to first base against Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mia Eschman of Belleville East looks to first base to keep the Mater Dei runner close in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Taylor Sparks of Belleville East throws to Brooklyn Thouvenot at first base against Mater Dei in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Maya Hataway of Belleville East touches the jersey of Maddie Rodriguez in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylee Crowder of Belleville East puts a late tag on Kailyn Kruep of Mater Dei at third base in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Thouvenot of Belleville East tags out Ella Palm of Mater Dei before she reaches first base in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylee Crowder of Belleville East keeps her eye on a line drive in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katy Huels of Mater Dei sprints to first base after making contact with the ball against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katy Huels of Mater Dei gets her lead off at second base against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katy Huels of Mater Dei looks to score from third base against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Maddy Huels of Mater Dei reaches back to catch an infield fly against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kaitlyn Kruep of Mater Dei swings at a pitch against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kaitlyn Kruep of Mater Dei swwings at a pitch against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Audrey Clark of Mater Dei delivers a pitch to Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Avery Wuebbles of Mater Dei runs to first base to retire the Belleville East runner in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Audrey Clark of Mater Dei throws between innings against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei coach Mike Palm indicates to the runners that their are two outs in the inning against Belleville East in a softball game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois on Monday, April 18, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"You never expect to put 10 (runs) up in the seventh inning," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "I just wanted them to compete after not playing for so long. I told them even if they didn't win that game, I would not have been disappointed. We wanted to play the big schools and we want to play the best."
East (13-6) sure qualifies.
The Lancers have won 23 or more games in seven of the last eight seasons.
But Mater Dei exploded during crunch time by pushing across 10 runs on six hits to snatch the game away.
"We just kept going and never got our heads down," Huels said. "We powered through it."
Mater Dei is off to its best start since at least 1999. It has outscored its opponents 122-34.
"I don't think a lot of people thought we would be this good," Wuebbels said.
Huels led a balanced 15-hit attack with a four-for-five performance. She scored three times. Wuebbels had three hits and three RBI. Pitcher Audrey Clark had three hits and two RBI. Ella Palm and Kailyn Kruep also added hits.
"This is one of the toughest games we've played all season," Huels said.
Mater Dei sent 15 batters to the plate in a seventh inning that lasted 26 minutes.
Maddy Huels tied the game 8-8 with a bases-loaded single. Katy Huels, Clark and Wuebbels added run-producing hits.
"For a while, I wasn't sure how they were going to react." Palm said of his players and the long layoff. "We gave up some stuff early. We were a little sketchy at times."
East received a strong performance from senior slugger Kylee Crowder, who had three hits and four RBI. Her long three-run homer in the third inning tied the game at 3-3. Ava Hamilton and pitcher Aileen Walker added run-scoring hits in the fifth inning.
The Lancers appeared to take control with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Crowder and Walker highlighted the blitz, which put the hosts up 8-4 heading into the final frame.
East committed three errors in the seventh, which contributed to the uprising.
"It was probably the ugliest softball game I've seen in 20 years," East veteran coach Natalie Peters said. "I don't have the answers for our complete and utter collapse."
Mater Dei will try and keep its magical run going on Wednesday against cross-town rival Breese Central. A doubleheader with large-school power Edwardsville also looms on the horizon Saturday.
