Mater Dei keeps on rolling with huge win over Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.

Sophomore teammate Katy Huels was champing at the bit.

The Knights were super anxious entering Monday's non-conference softball contest at Belleville East.

A combination of rain, poor field conditions and scheduling quirks forced Mater Dei go 13 days without playing a game.

It was a very long stretch.

"You can only run and hit in the cage for so long," Wuebbels said.

Added Huels, "We were tired of being in the gym all the time."

Mater Dei took out its frustration of inactivity by scoring 10 runs in the seventh inning to rally past East 14-8 in a high-octane affair at Rita Menke Field.

The Knights (12-1) continued their sizzling performance with a monster late rally that had the Lancers shaking their heads.

"You never expect to put 10 (runs) up in the seventh inning," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "I just wanted them to compete after not playing for so long. I told them even if they didn't win that game, I would not have been disappointed. We wanted to play the big schools and we want to play the best."

East (13-6) sure qualifies.

The Lancers have won 23 or more games in seven of the last eight seasons.

But Mater Dei exploded during crunch time by pushing across 10 runs on six hits to snatch the game away.

"We just kept going and never got our heads down," Huels said. "We powered through it."

Mater Dei is off to its best start since at least 1999. It has outscored its opponents 122-34.

"I don't think a lot of people thought we would be this good," Wuebbels said.

Huels led a balanced 15-hit attack with a four-for-five performance. She scored three times. Wuebbels had three hits and three RBI. Pitcher Audrey Clark had three hits and two RBI. Ella Palm and Kailyn Kruep also added hits.

"This is one of the toughest games we've played all season," Huels said.

Mater Dei sent 15 batters to the plate in a seventh inning that lasted 26 minutes.

Maddy Huels tied the game 8-8 with a bases-loaded single. Katy Huels, Clark and Wuebbels added run-producing hits.

"For a while, I wasn't sure how they were going to react." Palm said of his players and the long layoff. "We gave up some stuff early. We were a little sketchy at times."

East received a strong performance from senior slugger Kylee Crowder, who had three hits and four RBI. Her long three-run homer in the third inning tied the game at 3-3. Ava Hamilton and pitcher Aileen Walker added run-scoring hits in the fifth inning.

The Lancers appeared to take control with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Crowder and Walker highlighted the blitz, which put the hosts up 8-4 heading into the final frame.

East committed three errors in the seventh, which contributed to the uprising.

"It was probably the ugliest softball game I've seen in 20 years," East veteran coach Natalie Peters said. "I don't have the answers for our complete and utter collapse."

Mater Dei will try and keep its magical run going on Wednesday against cross-town rival Breese Central. A doubleheader with large-school power Edwardsville also looms on the horizon Saturday.

