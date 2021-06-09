May's rifle-like throw to plate helps Belleville East rally past Edwardsville in 4A sectional semifinal

Edwardsville scored three times in the first off East senior starter Rylie Sroka, who settled down and allowed just two hits the rest of the way. The Tigers used run-scoring hits from Lexi Gorniak, Sydney Lawrence and Brooke Tolle to grab early control.

But East first baseman Maddi Rodriguez got her team to within 3-2 with a two-run hit in the third.

That set the stage for May's inning-ending double play.

Edwardsville veteran coach Lori Blade sent runner Tatum VanRyswyk from third on the bases-loaded fly to medium right field.

"We had an opportunity there and I'm an aggressive (coach) throughout my career and that's not going to change," Blade said. "They just made the perfect play."

The Lancers immediately grabbed the momentum. Mentzer got hit by a pitch to begin the sixth. May followed with a single one out later. Sparks then drilled a shot into the gap in right center to score two and put her team up 4-3.

Two batters later, Hamilton cranked an inside pitch over the wall in left.

"We work a lot on inside pitches," Hamilton said. "Coach sets the (batting practice) machine up to about 57 (miles per hour). It's been challenging for me. But because we practice it so many times, I was ready."