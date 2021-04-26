Miener takes charge to help Highland remain unbeaten with MVC win over Triad

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Sam Miener leaves nothing to chance.
The Highland High senior right-hander is well aware of everything that goes on during her stint in the pitching circle.
During a masterful two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Mississippi Valley Conference softball rival Triad on Monday, Miener took the time to admonish the scoreboard operator.
"It's the third inning now, change it," she barked to a teammate in the dugout, who had forgotten to update the innings total.
Miener has taken the area by storm with a perfect start to the campaign. She struck out 11 and did not walk a batter against Triad in improving to 6-0.
Most importantly, Miener has yet to surrender an earned run in 42 innings. She has a 43-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has surrendered just 17 hits.
Plus, she keeps the scoreboard folks honest as witnessed by her outburst during a lull in play Monday.
"That's just how she is," senior infielder Sydney Parkerson said. "She's on top of everything."
Especially her pitching skills.
Miener turned in the performance of a lifetime with a season-best strikeout total. She frustrated the Triad hitters with a wide array of drop balls, rise balls and changeups.
"When she hits her spots, there's no one better," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "Her changeup is filthy. And she takes a lot off of it, too."
Thanks in part to Miener, the Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start — their best since the 2017 team won its first 22 games. They have outscored their opponents 29-1.
On Monday, Miener recorded half of her strikeouts on changeups. One of hits she gave up was a single to left by senior Jenna Bohnenstiehl to lead off the game. The high popup, which seemed to stay in the air forever, dropped in between three defenders.
Triad pitcher Malorey Kessinger, who also threw well, added a hard-hit single up the middle with one away in the seventh.
Otherwise, Miener was in total control.
"I felt pretty really loose and smooth," Miener said. "My changeup was really on today. I felt confident with it."
Miener, considered by many to be the top pitcher in the area, was set to take over the ace role on the staff before the pandemic last spring. She appears to be making up for lost time with a whirlwind start to the year.
"She gives us so much confidence the way she pitches when she's out there," Highland junior catcher Faith Hickam said.
Miener, who lives in nearby Grantfork, compiled a 7-9 mark with a 2.07 ERA as a sophomore.
"This is not really a surprise," Nicholls said. "When she was in middle school she was a dominant kid. She's just now getting a chance to show it."
Miener will continue her career at Austin Peay University, an Ohio Valley Conference school in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The Bulldogs were able to scratch across a pair of runs against Kessinger, who fell to 4-1.
Miener kick-started the attack a first-pitch double to begin the fourth inning. Maggie Grohmann moved pinch runner Alicia Pitkin to third with a well-executed bunt. Pitkin came around when Triad catcher Ali Grenzbach failed to come up with a swinging third strike.
Grohmann had a pair of singles. Freshman Sophie Parkerson was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded in the sixth to push the lead to 2-0.
The Bulldogs have high hopes for the season after an impressive start over the first 13 days.
"Our team is pretty solid," Sydney Parkerson said. "We've had a lot of time to prepare for this."
Miener and Sydney Parkerson are the only senior starters on a relatively young squad.
"Both of us are really good at helping each other to be the leaders," Miener said. "We just bounce off each other's energy and try and give that to the rest of the team."
The Knights (4-5) had won three of their previous four games heading into the early-season showdown. Despite the loss, coach Kris Kleeman likes what she has seen from her young group.
"Experience trumps youth every day of the week," Kleeman said. "We'll learn from our mistakes and get a little bit better every day."