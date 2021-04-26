Miener takes charge to help Highland remain unbeaten with MVC win over Triad

"When she hits her spots, there's no one better," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "Her changeup is filthy. And she takes a lot off of it, too."

Thanks in part to Miener, the Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start — their best since the 2017 team won its first 22 games. They have outscored their opponents 29-1.

On Monday, Miener recorded half of her strikeouts on changeups. One of hits she gave up was a single to left by senior Jenna Bohnenstiehl to lead off the game. The high popup, which seemed to stay in the air forever, dropped in between three defenders.

Triad pitcher Malorey Kessinger, who also threw well, added a hard-hit single up the middle with one away in the seventh.

Otherwise, Miener was in total control.

"I felt pretty really loose and smooth," Miener said. "My changeup was really on today. I felt confident with it."

Miener, considered by many to be the top pitcher in the area, was set to take over the ace role on the staff before the pandemic last spring. She appears to be making up for lost time with a whirlwind start to the year.

"She gives us so much confidence the way she pitches when she's out there," Highland junior catcher Faith Hickam said.