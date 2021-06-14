Miles sparks rally as Highland charges from behind to gain first final four berth

MATTOON — Maci Miles is well award of her role on the Highland High softball team.
As the leadoff hitter in the batting order, and a highly effective slap hitter, her job is to reach base at any cost.
"I get on and then somebody else drives me in," Miles said.
Those roles were reversed Monday afternoon as Miles ripped a game-changing two-run single to spark Highland to an 8-2 win over Chatham Glenwood in the Class 3A Mattoon Super-Sectional at the Roundhouse Softball Complex in Coles County.
The Bulldogs (23-1) advanced to the state semifinal round for the first time in school history and will face Sterling (17-7) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Louisville Slugger Softball Complex in Peoria.
Miles helped her team overcome a one-run deficit with her sixth-inning hit that put the Bulldogs ahead to stay 3-2.
"She's an on-base kid, not an RBI kid," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "I'm so excited about what she did and what she brought to the table."
Sophomore Maggie Trauernicht went for 4-for-4 and junior Faith Hickam added three hits to an explosive 17-hit attack.
Senior infielder Sydney Parkerson hit a home run to stake the Bulldogs to a 1-0 lead in the third.
Ace hurler Sam Miener (22-0) allowed two runs on nine hits and held the Titans in check before the offense broke through.
Miles' clutch drive into left-center was the key hit for the Bulldogs. She came into the contest with more stolen bases (6) than RBI (4).
"As a slap hitter, I usually don't get to do what I did today," Miles said.
Miles cranked on a high offering from Titans ace Taryn Teeter.
"I saw she was making her first two pitches her best," Miles said.
Miles' two-hit, two-RBI performance was no surprise to her teammates.
"You can count on her to hit the ball hard all the time," Trauernicht said.
Explained infielder Maggie Grohmann, "Most of the time her hits go straight at people. She had them falling today."
Glenwood (16-12) carried a 2-1 advantage into the sixth before Highland grabbed the lead on Miles' biggest hit of her career.
The Bulldogs put the game away with a five-run explosion in the top of the seventh.
"When we were losing, we knew we had to get together and score some runs," Miles said. "That's what we did."
Trauernicht began the rally with a leadoff single. Sophie Parkerson reached safely on an error and Hickam following with a single to load the bases.
Miles then converted by drilling her 28th hit of the season.
"It took a while, but we finally got going," Hickam said. "In the dugout, we were getting a little down. We all decided that we were going to come together and everybody stepped up."
Grohmann singled in Miener, who doubled to begin the seventh. Sophie Parkerson followed with a run-scoring hit to push the lead to 5-2. Hickam then brought in two more runs with a triple. Emma Strubinger finished off the inning with a run-scoring hit.
"When that bubble breaks and they started hitting, there wasn't much we could do to stop them," Glenwood coach Vondel Edgar said. "I'm displeased with the score, but I'm extremely happy with my kids."
Sydney Parkerson, who is headed to Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., got the attack rolling with her team-high fourth homer of the year.
The Titans parlayed two hit batters and a walk into two runs in the bottom of the fourth
"It set in with us that we'd better get going," Grohmann said. "Then we realized that we can actually do this."
Highland won its first 18 games and carries a five-game winning streak into the state tournament.
"We're not overly confident," Miles said. "But we figure if we get the hits and make the (defensive) plays, we can win any game."