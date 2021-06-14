Miles sparks rally as Highland charges from behind to gain first final four berth

Miles then converted by drilling her 28th hit of the season.

"It took a while, but we finally got going," Hickam said. "In the dugout, we were getting a little down. We all decided that we were going to come together and everybody stepped up."

Grohmann singled in Miener, who doubled to begin the seventh. Sophie Parkerson followed with a run-scoring hit to push the lead to 5-2. Hickam then brought in two more runs with a triple. Emma Strubinger finished off the inning with a run-scoring hit.

"When that bubble breaks and they started hitting, there wasn't much we could do to stop them," Glenwood coach Vondel Edgar said. "I'm displeased with the score, but I'm extremely happy with my kids."

Sydney Parkerson, who is headed to Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., got the attack rolling with her team-high fourth homer of the year.

The Titans parlayed two hit batters and a walk into two runs in the bottom of the fourth

"It set in with us that we'd better get going," Grohmann said. "Then we realized that we can actually do this."

Highland won its first 18 games and carries a five-game winning streak into the state tournament.